The Ravens are officially in trouble

The Baltimore Ravens are facing a particularly worrisome situation just a few days before their next NFL game.

The team is dealing with a string of injuries that is directly affecting its quarterback corps, with three players currently sidelined due to physical issues.

The situation is far from ideal for Baltimore, which is set to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.

The first player affected is, of course, Lamar Jackson. The star quarterback injured his thumb during Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. His injury requires surgery, and his absence could be prolonged significantly.

This news is another setback for Jackson, who had already missed three previous games due to an ankle injury.

His replacement, Tyler Huntley, had been given the opportunity to lead the offense. Unfortunately, he, too, suffered an injury against Buffalo. A toe injury is expected to keep him off the field for some time.

The situation becomes even more complicated when looking at the team's third quarterback. Joe Fagnano, who finished the game against the Bills, is dealing with a right ankle injury. According to The Athletic, he even participated in practice while wearing a large support brace.

Head coach Jesse Minter nevertheless hopes to be able to count on Fagnano on Thursday, even though his availability remains uncertain.

Baltimore must find a solution quickly to avoid the worst

Faced with this string of bad news, the Ravens have decided to add a new face to their roster. Kedon Slovis has been promoted to the active roster after playing for the Green Bay Packers' practice squad.

At 25, however, the player has extremely limited NFL experience. In 2025, while playing for the Arizona Cardinals, he completed only one of his two passes for a loss of two yards.

Slovis' arrival could therefore prove significant if the other quarterbacks remain unavailable.

The Ravens' on-field situation certainly isn't helping matters. Baltimore is on a three-game losing streak and now has a record of four wins and four losses.

The team is even in last place in its division. The upcoming game against Jacksonville therefore comes at a particularly delicate time for the organization.

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