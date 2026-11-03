The Brewers will consider offers for Trevor Megill

The Milwaukee Brewers are the defending World Series champions, but that doesn't mean they'll look the same next year.

In fact, following rumors that William Contreras is headed elsewhere, Trevor Megill's name is now also being mentioned, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

The Brewers will listen to offers for closer Trevor Megill.

This makes sense, as the Wisconsin team could trade Megill while remaining very strong at the top of the bullpen with Abner Uribe and Aaron Ashby, both of whom are ready to take on the closer role.

The Milwaukee Brewers will listen to trade offers for Trevor Megill, per @JeffPassan (https://t.co/ypl2uHVV3g) pic.twitter.com/ZHfgDFkFwN — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 2, 2026

In fact, we've seen the Brewers part ways with their pitchers a year before free agency in the past. This has been the case recently with Freddy Peralta, Devin Williams, Corbin Burnes, and Josh Hader, among others.

And it could very well be Megill's turn, as he'll be a free agent at the end of the 2027 season. The 32-year-old will earn about $8 million next year, which is an increase from the $4.7 million he made in 2026.

This season, the reliever posted a 2.63 earned run average in 63 appearances on the mound for Milwaukee, in addition to recording 30 saves. The previous year, he posted a 2.49 earned run average in 50 appearances, again with 30 saves.

On the other hand, the Brewers might decide to keep Megill for another year if they believe he is indispensable for another World Series run.

However, if that were the case, it would most likely be his final season in the blue and yellow uniform, as it is extremely unlikely that the Brewers will pay him what he deserves when he becomes a free agent.

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