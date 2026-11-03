Nick Suzuki won’t play tonight

While we were expecting Nick Suzuki to return to action as early as tonight, Martin St-Louis has just stated otherwise.

The Canadiens' coach confirmed that Nick Suzuki won't be able to play in tonight's game against the Jets. Kirby Dach, who skated this morning, won't play either.

In fact, it's simple: no changes are expected for tonight's game.

No changes, Suzuki still out — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) November 3, 2026

Suzuki's situation is surprising, considering that the Canadiens' captain had seemed ready to return for the past few days. One can only assume the Canadiens are playing it safe. Unless there's been a setback in his recovery?

Too bad for him and for the fans. And for everyone in Montreal, actually.

Guys like Owen Beck, Oliver Kapanen, and Florian Xhekaj will therefore remain in the lineup. They're expected to form the fourth line.

This also means that Alex Newhook should remain on the first line.

Jacob Fowler will once again be in net for the Canadiens. That's good news, since he's the team's most dominant goaltender right now.

Will he bounce back tonight after a tough outing against Pittsburgh on Saturday?

Jacob Fowler will be the starting goaltender tonight against the Jets Jacob Fowler will start tonight vs. WPG #GoHabsGo https://t.co/DnlISL0o4O — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 3, 2026

Extended Schedule

The Canadiens will play the Mammoth on Thursday and in Toronto on Saturday. I expect the Habs to hand Thursday's game to Dobes (he played well against Dallas and deserves to get back in the lineup soon) and to save the division game for Fowler.

But we'll see when the time comes.