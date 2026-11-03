MLB in Brief: No Salary Cap in 2027? | Targets in Toronto

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: No Salary Cap in 2027? | Targets in Toronto
Credit: FOX News

A cap as late as 2028?

That's what MLB is proposing, along with allowing players in their 30s to become free agents a year earlier and raising the minimum salary.

The players rejected the idea.

Brandon Barriera Is on the Mend

The Blue Jays' first-round pick in 2022 is rediscovering his love for baseball.

Targets in Toronto

Seiya Suzuki and Randy Arozarena are mentioned.

Speaking of the Blue Jays, assistant GM David Bell is leaving the club.

Bowden Francis and Tarik Skubal

They're working out together.

$88 million for Adrian Morejon?

Possible.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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