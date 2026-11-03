MLB in Brief: No Salary Cap in 2027? | Targets in Toronto
A cap as late as 2028?
That's what MLB is proposing, along with allowing players in their 30s to become free agents a year earlier and raising the minimum salary.
The players rejected the idea.
Brandon Barriera Is on the Mend
The Blue Jays' first-round pick in 2022 is rediscovering his love for baseball.
Targets in Toronto
Seiya Suzuki and Randy Arozarena are mentioned.
Speaking of the Blue Jays, assistant GM David Bell is leaving the club.
Bowden Francis and Tarik Skubal
They're working out together.
$88 million for Adrian Morejon?
Possible.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.