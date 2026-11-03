MLB in Brief: No Salary Cap in 2027? | Targets in Toronto

MLB's new proposals to the MLBPA, according to @JeffPassan and @BNightengale:

-Salary cap starts in 2028 so teams have time to prepare

-Cap of $258.2M and floor of $180.2M (last proposal was $245.3M and $171.2M)

-$1 million minimum salary (up from $780K)

-Free agency after five years… pic.twitter.com/5DRr3lp6HG

— Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 3, 2026