Jason Kanzler Becomes the Mariners’ New General Manager

There were only three Major League Baseball teams looking for a new manager, all three of which are in the American League West Division. We're talking about the Houston Astros, the Seattle Mariners, and the Los Angeles Angels.

And now there are only two left. According to a report by Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, the Mariners have selected Jason Kanzler to replace Dan Wilson as the 22nd manager in the team's history.

News: The Mariners are hiring Jason Kanzler, the Cubs' director of player development, as their manager, according to a source. Joe Espada had been among the finalists. First: @DKramer_. — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) November 3, 2026

Kanzler served as a hitting coach in the minor leagues within the Astros' system from 2019 to 2021, then was part of the major league coaching staff in 2022 and 2023.

Kanzler had been the director of player development for the Chicago Cubs since 2024, which means he has no experience as a manager in MLB. It also means that president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto is now three for three in hiring first-time managers during his eleven years in Seattle.

The Mariners were linked to several other candidates before hiring Kanzler. Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt was mentioned as a possibility since he has family in Washington State. However, Vogt plans to remain with the Guardians.

Joe Espada, who will not be returning to manage the Astros, was also considered by the Mariners.

However, Seattle ultimately decided to hire Kanzler in an effort to help the team bounce back after posting a record of 76 wins against a staggering 86 losses and missing the playoffs just one year after reaching the Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 36-year-old will be the second-youngest manager in the Manfred era, behind Blake Butera of the Washington Nationals, who is currently 34 years old.

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