Ivan Demidov: Four weeks later, still no response

We have a pretty good idea of where things stand with most of the Canadiens' injured (or absent) players.

Nick Suzuki won't play tonight, but he's getting closer to a return. Kirby Dach is no longer sick enough to have to stay home. Samuel Montembeault is now day-to-day.

Mike Matheson? It's less clear. He'll miss at least two weeks (as of last week), according to the Habs.

But the most mysterious case right now is clearly Ivan Demidov. The Russian was expected to miss two to four weeks… and today marks four weeks.

Yet the Canadiens have nothing to announce today.

Not only does the club have no medical update to announce publicly, but we know the forward still sometimes wears a boot to help him walk.

So things aren't looking good for a player who hasn't started skating again yet.

#Habs Ivan Demidov is still wearing a walking boot and obviously hasn't been able to skate these past 4 weeks. — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) November 3, 2026

That said, it's important to note one key distinction: just because he's wearing a walking boot doesn't necessarily mean he's still a long way from returning to the ice.

After all, on Saturday, he was walking without the boot. So he may be wearing it as a precaution.

The day he can skate again may still be a long way off—we just don't know. But there is certainly a possibility that Demidov could start skating again soon.

However, let's be honest: the fact that the Habs refuse to provide an update doesn't make it easy to envision a return to the ice anytime soon. That's concerning.

In a Nutshell

– Note.

#CFMTL practice Tuesday morning at the Nutrilait Centre. 1. Brayan Ceballos and Jalen Neal are practicing with the group this morning. 2. Prince Owusu, Thomas Gillier, and Bode Hidalgo are absent. Prince came in for a light workout with a member of the medical staff. 3. Philippe Eullaffroy is very vocal this morning. Reminder: #CFMTL will play its final game of the season on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Saputo Stadium. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) November 3, 2026

– Wow.

The Toronto Marlies' 2026 Calder Cup championship rings are no joke. Love how the trophy is incorporated into the Toronto skyline. https://t.co/jUSgsf7RK6 — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) November 3, 2026

– Pressure is a privilege.

Jacob Fowler on what he's enjoying most about this Habs season so far: “I truly believe pressure is a privilege. We're so fortunate to play this game and play at a high level. To play in front of 21,000 incredible fans every single night—I haven't been in this league long, but there aren't many arenas that come close to the Bell Centre.” “I'm just trying to enjoy every second of it because you can't take a single day for granted.” — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 3, 2026

– Hmm…

Pierre LeBrun: Regarding Roman Josi's future with the Predators: If they're 10 points out at Christmas, I think it's in Chris MacFarland's best interest to talk to his captain… and ask, ‘How do you feel about a potential trade?' That's a possibility – Oilers Now (10/28) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) November 3, 2026

– Today's trophies.

We'll find out next week who wins. https://t.co/Pbzk8c1n8s https://t.co/putyIUcIEd — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 3, 2026

– Well done.

Congrats to Habs prospect Michael Hage on being named the Big Ten Conference First Star of the Week He recorded 6 points over the weekend with Michigan and now leads the NCAA with 20 points in 9 games this season. https://t.co/iEy6J1xKAV — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 3, 2026

– Jets update.