Albert Pujols: A Candidate for Manager in Houston

Albert Pujols spent years breaking the hearts of Astros fans.

The team was in the Cardinals' division in the 2000s and in the Angels' division in the 2010s.

But could Pujols be part of the solution to help get the Texas team back on track moving forward?

The Astros, who don't want to completely rebuild under new GM Randy Flores, might very well hire Pujols as manager.

Brad Ausmus (who recently visited Houston) and Pujols are, as Jon Morosi noted, candidates to replace Joe Espada as the team's manager.

They're certainly not the only ones, but they're two big names to watch. After all, baseball fans know both of them well.

Albert Pujols & Brad Ausmus are among the candidates to be the next manager of the Astros. You can see both in this video of one of the most famous home runs ever hit in Houston, 21 years ago. @MLBNetwork pic.twitter.com/LXjrFIB2It — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 3, 2026

Ausmus has managed the Tigers and the Angels in the past. He is currently the bench coach for the New York Yankees.

In the past, Pujols has been interviewed several times for a general manager position. The Angels, Padres, and Orioles are the teams that come to mind.

We figure it's only a matter of time before he gets his chance.

The Mariners were looking for a manager, but Pujols wasn't considered—as far as we know. And in any case, the team hired Jason Kanzler.

But aside from the Astros, the Angels are also looking for a manager—and a general manager.

Will the Angels, who employ Pujols as a special advisor, want to interview him again once John Mozeliak has been replaced as general manager?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.