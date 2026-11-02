Top 5: The CH’s upcoming opponents, who were crushed yesterday, have lost their last nine games

Yesterday, there were five NHL games on the schedule.

Here are the results and highlights:

The @Canes (4 GP) and the @EdmontonOilers (3 GP) both extended their winning streaks on Sunday, while the @mnwild, @NHLFlyers, and @AnaheimDucks all scored five or more goals in their victories. #NHLStats: https://t.co/UketMgoFG4 https://t.co/Hoset1iHmX — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 2, 2026

1. The Habs' next opponents, who were routed yesterday, have lost their last nine games

Tomorrow, the Jets will be at the Bell Centre to face the Habs.

And let's just say they'll do everything they can to win, having just lost 7-0 to the Hurricanes and thus lost nine straight games.

After this 7-0 loss, the Jets have now lost 9 CONSECUTIVE games They are now 4-8-3 on the season https://t.co/dFQCzZpDEs — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 1, 2026

It's a tricky matchup for Martin St-Louis's team, but they beat the Jets 2-1 a little over a week ago in the Heritage Classic.

Yesterday against the Canes, even Jesperi Kotkaniemi got in on the action.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi finishes off a beautiful play to put the Canes up by seven https://t.co/AeXXCoqtwV — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 1, 2026

The Hurricanes players didn't miss the opportunity to taunt their opponents.

Valimaki pointed to the scoreboard during this scrum https://t.co/Cypdofufnh — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 1, 2026

Pytor Kochetkov was perfect on 26 shots.

He remains undefeated this season.

Another @pepsi shutout for Pyotr Kochetkov as he improves to 10-0-0! https://t.co/zXD6AiMVit — NHL (@NHL) November 1, 2026

2. The Oilers Remain Unbeatable

Early in the season, the Oilers were winning 7-6.

Lately, they've been winning while allowing no goals or just one. After two consecutive shutouts, they won again, this time allowing only one goal.

Matt Tomkins earned the win in his first NHL start since 2024.

Matt Tomkins is making his debut for his hometown @EdmontonOilers tonight! It's also his first NHL start since April 17, 2024! https://t.co/8o16RXFwmn — NHL (@NHL) November 1, 2026

Connor McDavid recorded another point.

That's already his 30th assist of the season. He has now extended his streak of consecutive games with at least one assist to 15 to start the season.

ANOTHER RECORD FOR 97 No player in NHL history has reached 30 assists in a season faster than Connor McDavid! https://t.co/MxDp8YbuyQ — NHL (@NHL) November 2, 2026

He put on a show right from the opening moments.

On another level : Sportsnet https://t.co/MhT0ePDEUX — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 1, 2026

Evan Bouchard is also off to a great start this year.

He ranks among the all-time greats.

BOOOOOUCH Evan Bouchard joins some elite company with 26 points through 15 games this season! https://t.co/OU60eBdQVq — NHL (@NHL) November 2, 2026

Colton Dach, who scored, is acting like he's the captain.

What a move—though it didn't work out.

Colton Dach just tried a low shot through the legs Almost… https://t.co/FxVZrxOytX — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 2, 2026

Seventh consecutive road win for Mike Babcock's team.

3. Eight goals in eight games for Matvei Michkov

The Flyers are off to a season to forget, but one bright spot is Matvei Michkov.

After a disappointing season last year, the Russian is back. He scored again yesterday. That makes eight goals in his last eight games.

Matvei Michkov stays hot! That's his eighth goal in his last eight games! https://t.co/fjqLuJwk7L — NHL (@NHL) November 1, 2026

When the Flyers doubled their lead, they had a brief scare.

Trevor Zegras got hurt, but it turned out to be more of a scare than anything serious.

NOAH CATES WITH HIS 2ND OF THE YEAR!!! Trevor Zegras was down on the ice while this happened. He went down the tunnel but is back on the bench. 3-1 #Flyers. https://t.co/U0ko2qokHA — Flyers Nation (@FlyersNation) November 1, 2026

Philadelphia ultimately won 6-3.

Jamie Drysdale was his team's top scorer. He recorded three assists.

4. Kirill Kaprizov Reaches 500 Points

Kirill Kaprizov is having the best start to a season of his career.

He already has 25 points, and yesterday he finished the game with a goal. He has reached the 500-career-point milestone.

5⃣0⃣0⃣ career points Kirill Kaprizov became the fastest @mnwild player to reach this milestone and the NHL's seventh-fastest (tied) among skaters born outside North America. #NHLStats: https://t.co/UketMgoFG4 https://t.co/blkgdgOXP0 — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 1, 2026

Minnesota cruised to a 5-1 victory in Washington.

Bobby Brink and Joel Eriksson Ek led the charge for the Wild, each recording two points.

Quinn Hughes found the back of the net, extending his streak of games with at least one point to five.

Quinn Hughes has his fifth goal of the season AND extends his point streak to five games! https://t.co/CDMvCsx0ou — NHL (@NHL) November 1, 2026

5. Cutter Gauthier Takes Care of the Sens

In Anaheim, the day's final matchup pitted the Sens against the Ducks.

Ottawa, which had a chance to climb to second place in the Atlantic Division (and thus overtake the Habs), scored three goals in the first period to take a comfortable 3-0 lead.

Michael Amadio makes no mistake on the breakaway Three first-period goals for the Sens https://t.co/34xiRvYA0W — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 2, 2026

Laurent Brossoit, making his first start with the Ducks, received a warm welcome from Thomas Chabot.

Chabot PAINTS the corner for an early Sens lead https://t.co/ujBL73OCMe — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 2, 2026

But the Ducks didn't give up.

They scored six unanswered goals. Three by Cutter Gauthier.

CUTTER GAUTHIER SCORES HIS SECOND GOAL IN 36 SECONDS TO COMPLETE THE HAT TRICK https://t.co/LZMloaRLY9 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 2, 2026

This is Brossoit's first win since 2024.

Stick taps for Laurent Brossoit on picking up his first win since April 18, 2024! https://t.co/dgaKBKpMYe — NHL (@NHL) November 2, 2026

Overtime

– Nice.

We've seen many Storm Surges before, but none are cuter than this! The @Canes capped off Kids Day by bringing their children out onto the ice to celebrate today's victory! https://t.co/5hPGcaUAC6 — NHL (@NHL) November 1, 2026

– Phew.

Tom Wilson sent Brodin FLYING https://t.co/3yRXFyg3Go — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 1, 2026

– The top scorers from yesterday's game.

– Four games on the schedule tonight.