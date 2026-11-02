Top 5: The CH’s upcoming opponents, who were crushed yesterday, have lost their last nine games

Raphael Simard
Top 5: The CH’s upcoming opponents, who were crushed yesterday, have lost their last nine games
Credit: X

Yesterday, there were five NHL games on the schedule.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. The Habs' next opponents, who were routed yesterday, have lost their last nine games

Tomorrow, the Jets will be at the Bell Centre to face the Habs.

And let's just say they'll do everything they can to win, having just lost 7-0 to the Hurricanes and thus lost nine straight games.

It's a tricky matchup for Martin St-Louis's team, but they beat the Jets 2-1 a little over a week ago in the Heritage Classic.

Yesterday against the Canes, even Jesperi Kotkaniemi got in on the action.

The Hurricanes players didn't miss the opportunity to taunt their opponents.

Pytor Kochetkov was perfect on 26 shots.

He remains undefeated this season.

2. The Oilers Remain Unbeatable

Early in the season, the Oilers were winning 7-6.

Lately, they've been winning while allowing no goals or just one. After two consecutive shutouts, they won again, this time allowing only one goal.

Matt Tomkins earned the win in his first NHL start since 2024.

Connor McDavid recorded another point.

That's already his 30th assist of the season. He has now extended his streak of consecutive games with at least one assist to 15 to start the season.

He put on a show right from the opening moments.

Evan Bouchard is also off to a great start this year.

He ranks among the all-time greats.

Colton Dach, who scored, is acting like he's the captain.

What a move—though it didn't work out.

Seventh consecutive road win for Mike Babcock's team.

3. Eight goals in eight games for Matvei Michkov

The Flyers are off to a season to forget, but one bright spot is Matvei Michkov.

After a disappointing season last year, the Russian is back. He scored again yesterday. That makes eight goals in his last eight games.

When the Flyers doubled their lead, they had a brief scare.

Trevor Zegras got hurt, but it turned out to be more of a scare than anything serious.

Philadelphia ultimately won 6-3.

Jamie Drysdale was his team's top scorer. He recorded three assists.

4. Kirill Kaprizov Reaches 500 Points

Kirill Kaprizov is having the best start to a season of his career.

He already has 25 points, and yesterday he finished the game with a goal. He has reached the 500-career-point milestone.

Minnesota cruised to a 5-1 victory in Washington.

Bobby Brink and Joel Eriksson Ek led the charge for the Wild, each recording two points.

Quinn Hughes found the back of the net, extending his streak of games with at least one point to five.

5. Cutter Gauthier Takes Care of the Sens

In Anaheim, the day's final matchup pitted the Sens against the Ducks.

Ottawa, which had a chance to climb to second place in the Atlantic Division (and thus overtake the Habs), scored three goals in the first period to take a comfortable 3-0 lead.

Laurent Brossoit, making his first start with the Ducks, received a warm welcome from Thomas Chabot.

But the Ducks didn't give up.

They scored six unanswered goals. Three by Cutter Gauthier.

This is Brossoit's first win since 2024.


Overtime

– Nice.

– Phew.

– The top scorers from yesterday's game.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Four games on the schedule tonight.

(Credit: NHL.com)
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