The Cubs are really interested in Tarik Skubal

At the last trade deadline, the Chicago Cubs were in desperate need of reinforcements in their starting rotation. They made some solid moves to address that weakness, but in the end, it wasn't enough.

And the need remains acute in the Windy City. So much so that, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Cubs are REALLY eager to acquire Tarik Skubal this winter.

The Cubs are desperate for Skubal. They're also skeptical about their ability to compete for the salary Skubal is expected to command—well over $300 million, potentially in the range of more than $400 million.

Not every Major League Baseball team will be able to compete with the two main contenders—the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets. But the Cubs could turn out to be one of them.

The Chicago Cubs “badly” want Tarik Skubal, according to @JeffPassan. “They are also skeptical that they will be willing to compete for the kind of money Skubal is expected to command—well in excess of $300 million, potentially in the $400 million-plus range.” (https://t.co/ypl2uHVV3g) pic.twitter.com/RVoUbWucZ7 — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 2, 2026

The team currently has a roster featuring players in their prime and aging veterans, which means their window of opportunity may not be open for much longer—and there needs to be a sense of urgency in Chicago.

And to compete with their National League Central rivals and the new World Series champions, the Milwaukee Brewers, the top pitcher in this year's free-agent class could make all the difference. The Brewers have, after all, demonstrated what an elite pitcher is capable of accomplishing in the playoffs.

Adding Tarik Skubal would instantly make the Cubs one of the top contenders in the National League—provided they can also add another piece to the starting rotation. After all, players like Justin Steele, Edward Cabrera, Ben Brown, and Braxton Garrett have had their share of injuries and inconsistent performances in the past.

All the more reason to do everything possible to land the biggest fish in the free-agent pool.

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