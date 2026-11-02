“Phillip Danault is indispensable right now”

Phillip Danault has now played 800 career games in the NHL, all while playing a physically demanding style of hockey.

Danault has always given his all for his team. He sacrifices himself to block shots, does the dirty work on defense, and isn't afraid to go in front of the net.

We know he's excellent defensively, and we know he plays a major role with the Montreal Canadiens, even though he's now 33 years old.

The Victoriaville native is still the go-to player for important faceoffs and is almost always called upon at the start of a penalty kill.

That's partly why Arpon Basu (The Athletic) says Danault is indispensable to the Habs right now.

Canadiens Weekly Notebook: How the team's overall play improves when you're not playing catch-up, Chris Kreider's net-front strategy, Alexandre Texier's secret to protecting the puck, and more! https://t.co/ikiYUltjZ2 — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) November 2, 2026

Clearly, Danault is extremely important to the team.

Even though he's slowed down and isn't putting up as many points as in his prime (though his six points in 14 games this season are very good), he remains the cornerstone of the team on the defensive end.

He wins his faceoffs, kills penalties effectively, and isn't afraid to sacrifice himself for the team.

That's the kind of guy you want to keep on your team for as long as possible.

We know his contract will expire at the end of this season, and the question is how much money he'll want for his next contract.

Clearly, he wants to stay in Montreal, and he might very well accept less money than he could get elsewhere. The length of the contract is another factor, but I think we can expect a two-year deal.

A two-year deal would be ideal for both sides. The question remains: what will his annual salary be?

What annual salary would you offer Danault?

Quick Thoughts

– Should the Habs go after a second-line center, or should they wait for Michael Hage instead?

The Habs got 106 points without blowing up their prospect pool for a second-line center last year. Minus Suzuki, they won five straight in regulation. No use trading for a 2C… wait for Hage. #GoHabsGo https://t.co/ykut3LAajO — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) November 3, 2026

– Stay tuned.

Frank Seravalli: Regarding the Oilers: Mike Babcock has been pushing internally for more size and physicality in his forward group, which GM Stan Bowman is now exploring on the trade market – Sportsnet (10/29) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) November 3, 2026

– Interesting.

John Buccigross – Frankly Hockey – Bruce Cassidy | I guess the only team, in my opinion, that's a good fit for him is San Jose—a team that's acquired a lot of talent but still needs a few more pieces. – 11/2 #TurnItAllTeal #SJSharks #NHL https://t.co/4P3EiZ75uZ — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 3, 2026

– Mitch Marner is on fire.