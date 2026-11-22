The Canadiens are already among the best teams in the Atlantic Division this season—and even in the NHL.

And yet, we may soon see an even more dangerous lineup on the ice.

Why? Because Dylan Larkin and Ivan Demidov are both set to join Martin St-Louis's offense very soon.

Take two seconds to imagine that.

Kent Hughes has just pulled off a major coup by acquiring Larkin. According to Renaud Lavoie, the newcomer will be in Montreal as early as tomorrow (Monday), but it would be surprising to see him play in tonight's game. Everything will be evaluated in the coming hours, however.

Dylan Larkin will be in Montreal tomorrow, but it's not yet clear what time he'll arrive. It would be surprising if he played in tomorrow's game, but everything will be evaluated in the coming hours. This is a trade that will undoubtedly propel the @CanadiensMTL @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) November 23, 2026

But one thing is certain… his arrival represents a major upgrade for the Habs, particularly at center on the second line.

That's not all.

Ivan Demidov is also continuing to make progress toward a return to action. As my colleague Mathis Therrien recently reported, the young Russian was spotted on the ice at the Bell Centre on Saturday, where he appeared more comfortable on his skates.

In particular, he took several one-timers, which is encouraging after such a long absence.

Of course, no return date has been confirmed yet, but we can start hoping to see him back on the ice soon. And who knows—we might even see Larkin and Demidov playing together in the near future.

Just imagine what kind of duo that could be on a second line, and throw in Juraj Slafkovsky. It completely changes the Habs' offense. What strikes me most about all this is that the Canadiens are already having success without being able to count on these two players.

Here's what the Habs' lineup might look like, with no injured players:

Slafkovsky-Suzuki-Caufield

Newhook-Larkin-Demidov

Bolduc-Danault-Texier

Anderson-Evans-Kreider When everyone comes back, it's going to be incredible! — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) November 23, 2026

We're not talking about a team desperately trying to salvage its season. We're talking about a team that's already among the best in its division and will soon be able to add two top-tier players to its offense.

That's pretty impressive.

With Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and the other offensive players already in place, Larkin's arrival and Demidov's return will take this team to a whole new level. The Habs are no longer just a team aiming to win the Atlantic Division—they're a squad that can easily contend for the top honors.

Extension

We mustn't forget Juraj Slafkovsky in all of this.

The Slovakian has been struggling lately, but the arrival of Dylan Larkin and the return of Ivan Demidov could actually do him a world of good.

Imagine a line featuring Slafkovsky, Larkin, and Demidov. It could be an excellent opportunity to get No. 20 back on track, as he'd have two extremely talented players by his side.

With Larkin's speed and Demidov's creativity, Slafkovsky could regain his confidence and start producing offensively again.

Personally, I'd really like to see Martin St-Louis try this combination.