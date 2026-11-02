Nikita Kucherov wanted to stay in Tampa Bay (but the damage is already done)

Why does Nikita Kucherov want to leave Tampa Bay?

It's simple: he felt that Julien BriseBois disrespected him regarding the signing of his next contract. The player hasn't had many discussions (just two) with his GM in recent months, and he feels he didn't deserve that.

And that's understandable, given that we're talking about the Lightning's most important player for several years now.

But anyone who thinks it's because he no longer likes the city, is having trouble with his teammates, or no longer wants to play for Jon Cooper is mistaken.

Because Dan Milstein confirmed it himself: Kuch loves the city and his teammates. He has a great relationship with his coach and “would have liked to stay” under the warm Florida sun.

Milstein, apparently, wants to stay involved in the situation…

False. Nikita loves his teammates and Tampa, where he won two Stanley Cups and three of his children were born. He has a great relationship with Jon Cooper and wished he could have stayed, but negotiations with management didn't work out, and he'll be moving on. The rest is garbage from journalists in Russia paid for clicks… — Dan Milstein (@HockeyAgent1) November 2, 2026

If Kucherov wants to leave, it's really because the organization disrespected him during negotiations. And according to Pierre LeBrun, it's already too late to turn back the clock… even if the Lightning wants to offer him what he wants—a six-year contract worth $20 million per season:

I was told on Monday that Kucherov was still refusing to sign (6 years for $20 million). He feels he's been disrespected so badly that he now considers it too late. – Pierre LeBrun

Yeah…

Pierre LeBrun: I was told Monday that Kucherov still wouldn't sign it (6x20M). He's adamant he feels so disrespected that it's too late for that. I learned a long time ago in this business, though, to never say never. Maybe teammates will get through to him over time and try to make him reconsider. – 11/2 #GoBolts #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 2, 2026

If the guy already has his mind made up, it's going to be hard to convince him to stay.

Things can always change in the NHL (and we've seen that in the past), but for now… there's nothing—ABSOLUTELY NOTHING—to suggest that Kucherov is likely to sign a new deal with the Lightning.

And that's what makes this so exciting for other teams.

Quick Thoughts

– I love this segment. Tony's right!

Could you forgive Kucherov for his comments against Canadiens fans in 2021? #lesickpodcast #sickmedia @TonyMarinaro @erichoziel https://t.co/EAPVpiCJOp — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) November 2, 2026

– Yikes.

Sergei Bobrovsky's save percentage over the last two seasons combined, in 62 games played: .878 #Leafs — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) November 2, 2026

– News from MLB.

What will happen this winter? https://t.co/njzWcWfI5q https://t.co/xg2kmKQ9zf — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 2, 2026

– Too bad.