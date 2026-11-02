Nikita Kucherov: Jake Guentzel Changed Everything

The Tampa Bay Lightning are known for wanting to handle their matters internally.

The fact that Julien BriseBois publicly stated that he wasn't going to trade Nikita Kucherov means that, yes, the situation is still quite significant.

Obviously, you might say. It's THE hot topic right now.

There are plenty of angles to explore regarding this news. After all, as Elliotte Friedman said on his podcast this morning, all the top players in the NHL are going to go to their GMs to ask if it's a possibility.

What should we take away from this situation right now?

1. According to Friedman, it certainly wasn't the quality of the Lightning's initial offer to Kucherov that offended the player. It was likely the pace of the negotiations. A player wants to feel respected.

That's likely why the demands have escalated to this point. Because at the start, it wasn't necessarily $120 million over six years.

Elliotte Friedman – 32T – Kucherov | And I think the other thing is the 6 x 20. I think that became an issue the longer this dragged on. Like, at the beginning, I don't think it was necessarily 6 x 20. But I think it got to that point because of the frustration with how long it was taking – 11/2 #GoBolts #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 2, 2026

2. If Kuch were ever to play elsewhere, he'd undoubtedly wonder who he'd be playing with, especially on the five-man line. And the answer would have to be to his liking.

Remember, according to rumors, he wants to play with another superstar.

3. The Tampa Bay Lightning's culture means that, in the past, the guys have all agreed to take less money to stay in Florida, an ideal place to live. #Sunshine #Taxes

I don't see Julien BriseBois offering $20 million to a player who no longer wants to stay. It'll play out just like it did with Steven Stamkos.

Kucherov meets up with former teammate Steven Stamkos and the two share a laugh during the opening faceoff https://t.co/CblGVHP7T6 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 31, 2026

4. This morning on BPM Sports, Renaud Lavoie discussed the Lightning's salary cap situation. And the insider reported that signing Jake Guentzel has changed things.

Why? Because the mindset has always been to take less money to play for Tampa Bay.

Since Guentzel signed for $9 million a year—and had the same offer on the table to play in Vancouver—he didn't take less.

This clearly sparked a change in Kucherov, who consequently chose to ask for more. The rule of taking a pay cut to stay in Tampa Bay has gone out the window.

5. I don't know about you, but this point makes me think of the Canadiens. After all, the guys all agreed to take pay cuts to win in Montreal.

And we know Cole Caufield is going to ask for more on his next contract…

The messages sent to Kent Hughes are huge #NoGifts → https://t.co/m1HsIgYZmN — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) October 8, 2026

So the Habs need to take advantage of their current window of opportunity. Acquiring Kucherov would be a good way to ensure the Canadiens give themselves a chance to win.

It would make the Habs very strong offensively.

Paying an exorbitant price for his services would prevent the Habs from acquiring a second-line center, though. But since the Lightning wouldn't want to make a trade within their own division…

If he becomes a free agent, it could be interesting.

6. Listening to Renaud Lavoie, you can still sense that there are some reservations the reporter has about the idea of seeing the Russian in Montreal. He mentioned it Saturday night on TVA Sports and reiterated it this morning.

In the playoffs since 2023, his two goals in 21 games (plus 19 assists) and his +1 plus-minus rating don't impress Lavoie.

7. The reporter also added that Kucherov, who sees himself as the best forward in the world, is likely not the kind of player who brings a certain culture to a team. And that's not something that appeals to the BPM Sports columnist.

Kucherov's comments on players' intelligence are a case in point.

The Canadiens place importance on that. And Lavoie cited the example of Matvei Michkov, whom the Canadiens didn't want to bring into their locker room in 2023.

And this, even though he has talent.

Matvei Michkov with 8 goals in his last 8 games. #LetsGoFlyers — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) November 2, 2026

8. I understand that people might question the Lightning player's attitude if he arrives and things potentially go wrong. And you have to ask those questions if you're in Kent Hughes's position.

But I think that if we're always coming up with reasons not to go after a player, the Canadiens will never acquire what they're missing. Especially when we're talking about a talent like Kuch, a player with two championship rings…

In a nutshell

– Nice.

For those who have doubts: the captain is in top form #gohabsgo https://t.co/8XFE0vNmwJ — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) November 2, 2026

– Note this.

Here are the Canadiens' two power-play units this morning. PP1:

Caufield – Suzuki – Slafkovsky – Bolduc

Hutson PP2:

Newhook – Kapanen – Kreider – Texier

Dobson @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo https://t.co/hMRtcUFe2O — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) November 2, 2026

– Nice work.

Great deflection by Owen Beck off an excellent pass from Adam Engstrom! @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Beck #Engstrom #NHL https://t.co/F8dtqzc1l7 — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) November 2, 2026

– Must-read.

The Dissatisfaction of NHL

Millennials A column by @MLeclerc_Hockey https://t.co/1YeYKr1J4v — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) November 2, 2026

– That would be nice.

He's a logical target. https://t.co/wGIOOmxchU https://t.co/63awuu9PlL — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 2, 2026

– Ouch.