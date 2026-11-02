Nikita Kucherov explains why he asked to be traded

Nikita Kucherov wants to leave Tampa Bay.

We had a hunch that something was off—and that it wasn't just because he didn't want to live in Tampa Bay anymore or because the Lightning aren't as good as they used to be.

Tampa Bay isn't Columbus, after all…

We suspected it had something to do with contract negotiations. And Kucherov himself, speaking to the Florida media, confirmed that this was indeed the case.

Poor communication and a lack of respect are at the heart of his trade request.

Nikita Kucherov said that his trade request was a result of “poor communication and respect.” “It was never about the money for me.” He said that JBB had only spoken with him twice over the past four months. #gobolts https://t.co/q9xzTCRa02 — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) November 2, 2026

The player said he'd had only two conversations with his GM in the past four months. For him, that's not enough, and it was never about the money itself.

There must still be some connection, by default, but we understand his point.

After all, the amounts involved are so high that, in absolute terms, it's not the end of the world if he earns a little less. But seeing that a certain player earns X and being offered less than X—that's what bothers him, apparently.

The best players want to feel respected. That will always be the case.

Listening to Kucherov, it's clear he won't back down from his demand. If he isn't traded by July 1, he'll simply go elsewhere as a free agent, without speaking to Julien BriseBois.

There's a sense of tension with his GM, who told him he could leave on July 1.

Kucherov added: “Julien (BriseBois) made it clear I'm free to walk on July 1.” It's clear he's hurt by how things have played out so far. When asked if he could see this ending with him still on the Bolts, he said, “I've made my request.” — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) November 2, 2026

In a nutshell

– Hehe.

Mom Xhekaj must be happy… #gohabsgo https://t.co/1okC5NW0qj — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) November 2, 2026

– Stay tuned.

Things are going to heat up in November with some big names on the market. https://t.co/vxquniIMfW https://t.co/RphAZE4NHt — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 2, 2026

– Good question.

Will the Patrick Roy statue ever be built? Nearly two years later, private funding is still insufficient to move forward. https://t.co/DigI9oipDq — Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) November 2, 2026

– Oh.