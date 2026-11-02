Michael Hage: A Five-Point Game That’s Got Everyone Talking

Last night, Michael Hage made headlines with his Michigan team.

The Canadiens prospect, who faced off against Ohio State, played a key role in his team's win. Why? Because he racked up five points in a 5-4 victory.

He had one goal and four assists.

Habs prospect Michael Hage tonight in a 5-4 Michigan win over Ohio State: • 1

goal• 4 assists•

5 points https://t.co/ODRFeMeF5H — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 2, 2026

With 20 points in nine games, we're talking about a player who has averaged more than two points per game since the start of the season. We're also talking about a player who leads the league in points.

No big deal.

However, since Hage is in his third year in the NCAA, we're going to ask ourselves the same questions we asked about all of Bryce Pickford's goals last year in the WHL.

The question: What's it really worth, in the end?

Note: Don't get me wrong—I'm not saying it's worthless. A point is still a point. But we have to question its value for a guy who could—or should—be playing at a higher level.

Dominating at one level obviously has its benefits, especially for confidence. But…

But if Hage went back to play in the college league, it's to work on the aspects that will make him a 200-foot player in the NHL.

And this past weekend, his defensive play wasn't great, according to Marco D'Amico.

@MOBeaudoin1 @StGelais71232 I wouldn't say he had a good defensive game. Only one of his five points came at 5-on-5. But yes, the MOJs have improved significantly. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) November 2, 2026

It's also worth noting that the young player recorded only two points at five-on-five. He had two assists on the power play and another in a three-on-three situation, when he had more space.

That's still excellent, of course. But the distinction is important.

A player who had just one goal in his last six games (before yesterday's) needs to learn how to create space for himself when he has a little less room to do so.

That's why he's in the NCAA.

@PlemaDouville @GarsDeChambly @ivandemigoal @umichhockey Playing in tight spaces is what I've been looking for the most. I may not share the exact same opinion, but it's the biggest thing I've wanted to see from Michael. He can dominate when he has space (PP, OT, etc.), but when things get tight, can he find that open ice? TBD. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) November 2, 2026

@Nichola58516102 @umichhockey He needs to be more of a dual threat. One goal in six games prior to last night is too low for him. That's only his 30th collegiate goal in over 100 games. He still needs to attack the slot more consistently. Better positioning. 1-on-1 battles But he's got the work ethic. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) November 2, 2026

I'm not ready to say, like Renaud Lavoie, that Hage is outright wasting a year of development by playing in the NCAA. But I understand where that comes from, let's say.

Because if you look at his defensive play, it's not good news. He still has time to improve, though.

In a nutshell

– When will we see a longer no-trade list?

Eliotte Friedman – 32T – Larkin | I did mention Larkin on Saturday night. I heard there were rumors that he might change his no-trade list as we record this late Sunday night. I haven't heard anything yet – 11/2 #LGRW #NHL https://t.co/5BFZRpIaWZ — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 2, 2026

– Really?

But they had five finalists. https://t.co/SOPtYvcrVU https://t.co/ul8d6s9Aq9 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 2, 2026

– Exactly.

Patrice Bergeron still can't quite believe he's about to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. @JFChaumontLNH spoke with the former Bruins player a few days before his induction https://t.co/Xo0QzuWawf https://t.co/J46YBD55F5 — NHL (@NHL_FR) November 2, 2026

– The Habs will practice at 10:30 a.m.

The Canadiens will practice at 10:30 a.m. today at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard ahead of Tuesday's game against the Winnipeg Jets at the Bell Centre (7 p.m., TSN2, RDS) #Habs https://t.co/KNdzOLAIMz — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) November 2, 2026

– Oh.