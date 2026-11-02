Michael Hage: A Five-Point Game That’s Got Everyone Talking

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Michael Hage: A Five-Point Game That’s Got Everyone Talking
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Last night, Michael Hage made headlines with his Michigan team.

The Canadiens prospect, who faced off against Ohio State, played a key role in his team's win. Why? Because he racked up five points in a 5-4 victory.

He had one goal and four assists.

With 20 points in nine games, we're talking about a player who has averaged more than two points per game since the start of the season. We're also talking about a player who leads the league in points.

No big deal.

However, since Hage is in his third year in the NCAA, we're going to ask ourselves the same questions we asked about all of Bryce Pickford's goals last year in the WHL.

The question: What's it really worth, in the end?

Note: Don't get me wrong—I'm not saying it's worthless. A point is still a point. But we have to question its value for a guy who could—or should—be playing at a higher level.

Dominating at one level obviously has its benefits, especially for confidence. But…

But if Hage went back to play in the college league, it's to work on the aspects that will make him a 200-foot player in the NHL.

And this past weekend, his defensive play wasn't great, according to Marco D'Amico.

It's also worth noting that the young player recorded only two points at five-on-five. He had two assists on the power play and another in a three-on-three situation, when he had more space.

That's still excellent, of course. But the distinction is important.

A player who had just one goal in his last six games (before yesterday's) needs to learn how to create space for himself when he has a little less room to do so.

That's why he's in the NCAA.

I'm not ready to say, like Renaud Lavoie, that Hage is outright wasting a year of development by playing in the NCAA. But I understand where that comes from, let's say.

Because if you look at his defensive play, it's not good news. He still has time to improve, though.


In a nutshell

– When will we see a longer no-trade list?

– Really?

– Exactly.

– The Habs will practice at 10:30 a.m.

– Oh.

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