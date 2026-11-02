JiC doesn’t want Nikita Kucherov in Montreal

Michaël Petit
JiC doesn’t want Nikita Kucherov in Montreal
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The idea that Nikita Kucherov might come to Montreal is sparking a heated debate among experts and hockey fans.

On one hand, there are those who recognize Kucherov's raw talent and the immediate impact he would have. On the other hand, there are those who are concerned about his behavior and believe he wouldn't be a good fit in Montreal.

David Pagnotta, however, mentioned that Montreal is the only place where Kucherov truly feels at home, according to what Kucherov told him.

We know that Renaud Lavoie isn't exactly the biggest fan of bringing Kucherov to Montreal—though that's not to take anything away from his talent. It's really his behavior that's the problem.

On the other hand, Jean-Charles Lajoie shares the same opinion as his colleague at TVA Sports: Kucherov in Montreal? No way.

Honestly, I think I agree with JiC and Renaud Lavoie. It's obvious that on paper, Kucherov would make the Habs much better, and the team would likely be one of the most dangerous—if not the most dangerous.

Marc-André Perreault also shares his colleagues' view.

However, we know just how VERY important culture is in Montreal, and that's where #86 falls short.

He can easily get thrown off his game—as the Habs did to him in the 2026 playoffs—and he disappears at that point. Plus, he isn't necessarily the one who steps up when it really counts, even though he remains an excellent player.

It's also worth noting that the Habs need a good center far more than they need a Kucherov. If we're going to pay a high price, we might as well do it for the right player.

On BPM Sports this morning, during the “Club du Matin” show, Lavoie spoke about his behavior.

According to the insider, there are discussions regarding the Hart Trophy (Most Valuable Player) voting, and he says he'll never put Kucherov first again.

That speaks volumes about his behavior.

According to Lavoie, you can't behave that way.

In short, I'm really looking forward to seeing which team Kucherov will continue his career with.


In a nutshell

– That's likely to get him suspended.

– I still think Werenski in Dallas makes sense.

– Kucherov for Robertson isn't a crazy idea.

– Interesting.

– Worth a read.

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