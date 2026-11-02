JiC doesn’t want Nikita Kucherov in Montreal

The idea that Nikita Kucherov might come to Montreal is sparking a heated debate among experts and hockey fans.

On one hand, there are those who recognize Kucherov's raw talent and the immediate impact he would have. On the other hand, there are those who are concerned about his behavior and believe he wouldn't be a good fit in Montreal.

David Pagnotta, however, mentioned that Montreal is the only place where Kucherov truly feels at home, according to what Kucherov told him.

We know that Renaud Lavoie isn't exactly the biggest fan of bringing Kucherov to Montreal—though that's not to take anything away from his talent. It's really his behavior that's the problem.

On the other hand, Jean-Charles Lajoie shares the same opinion as his colleague at TVA Sports: Kucherov in Montreal? No way.

Like Jean-Charles, Renaud Lavoie wants nothing to do with Kucherov in Montreal https://t.co/T4SFnUUTXM — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 2, 2026

Honestly, I think I agree with JiC and Renaud Lavoie. It's obvious that on paper, Kucherov would make the Habs much better, and the team would likely be one of the most dangerous—if not the most dangerous.

Marc-André Perreault also shares his colleagues' view.

However, we know just how VERY important culture is in Montreal, and that's where #86 falls short.

He can easily get thrown off his game—as the Habs did to him in the 2026 playoffs—and he disappears at that point. Plus, he isn't necessarily the one who steps up when it really counts, even though he remains an excellent player.

It's also worth noting that the Habs need a good center far more than they need a Kucherov. If we're going to pay a high price, we might as well do it for the right player.

On BPM Sports this morning, during the “Club du Matin” show, Lavoie spoke about his behavior.

According to the insider, there are discussions regarding the Hart Trophy (Most Valuable Player) voting, and he says he'll never put Kucherov first again.

That speaks volumes about his behavior.

According to Lavoie, you can't behave that way.

In short, I'm really looking forward to seeing which team Kucherov will continue his career with.

In a nutshell

– That's likely to get him suspended.

Nasty hit on Matt Poitras. Game misconduct & a 5-minute major for Braeden Bowman for the obvious dirty elbow to the head https://t.co/FelyE4SHe9 — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) November 3, 2026

– I still think Werenski in Dallas makes sense.

Jeff Marek: I don't think Dallas' interest in Zach Werenski has gone anywhere; the Stars have been looking for one more high-end defenseman for a while – Clear Breakaway (10/30) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) November 2, 2026

– Kucherov for Robertson isn't a crazy idea.

John Buccigross – Frankly Hockey – #GoBolts /#TexasHockey | What about Kucherov for Robertson? Because I think he'd extend his contract in Tampa. He'd probably be cheaper than what you'd get for Kucherov—let's just say 13 or 13.5. […] So if he'd agree to extend mid-season and then Dallas gets Kucherov for a run, I don't know if there are any connections there or if he'd stay there, but I think he'd go there if he's looking to—as we talked about—get this done one way or another. It's a really good team, tax-free, and he won't have to pay any payroll tax. – 11/2 #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 3, 2026

– Interesting.

David Pagnotta: Chicago is actively looking to add a winger – Daily Faceoff Live (10/28) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) November 3, 2026

– Worth a read.