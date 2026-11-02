Glen Constantin is enjoying the home-field advantage: “Every player is an inch taller.”

The Road to the Vanier Cup Runs Through Quebec City

Laval University's Rouge et Or enters the playoffs in an ideal position. Thanks to its 35-3 victory over the University of Montreal's Carabins on Saturday at CEPSUM, Glen Constantin's team finished the regular season in first place in the RSEQ with a perfect 8-0 record.

This top seed secures home-field advantage for the entire Quebec playoff series. As reported by the Journal de Montréal, the Rouge et Or will therefore be able to play all of its playoff games at TELUS-Université Laval Stadium in front of its fans.

This is the first time since 2018 that the Rouge et Or have finished the regular season undefeated. The Carabins, meanwhile, finished in second place with a 6-2 record.

A Busy Schedule in November

The RSEQ semifinals will take place next Saturday, November 7. According to the playoff format, the top-seeded team hosts the fourth-seeded team, while the second-seeded team hosts the third-seeded team. The Carabins will therefore host the McGill Redbirds, while the Rouge et Or will face the team that finished in fourth place.

The winner of each semifinal will advance to the Jacques-Dussault Cup final, scheduled for Saturday, November 14. The Rouge et Or would host the final if they make it past the first round.

The road to the national title will then continue. The Quebec champion will host the Uteck Cup, a national semifinal, on November 21. The highlight of the season, the Vanier Cup, will take place on November 28 at TELUS-Université Laval Stadium.

The Rouge et Or thus has the opportunity to remain on home turf until the very end—a considerable advantage at this time of year, when cold and wind can affect the flow of games in Quebec City.

The team enters the playoffs brimming with confidence. Its defense was dominant against the Carabins, allowing only 153 total yards and no touchdowns. On offense, quarterback Victor Charland completed 19 of 30 passes for 231 yards and scored a rushing touchdown.

Despite this dominance, Glen Constantin was determined to keep his team focused. The head coach reminded them that everything starts anew in the playoffs, where a single loss is enough to end the season.

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