A record-breaking contract for Drew Rasmussen in Tampa Bay

Drew Rasmussen was the Tampa Bay Rays' best pitcher in 2026. It came as a surprise that the team's manager, Kevin Cash, did not use him in Game 1 of the World Series, and the Rays paid a bitter price for it afterward.

To give themselves a chance to build on their momentum, the Florida team exercised its option to ensure they could keep their ace for another season. The amount set when Rasmussen signed in 2025 will reach $20 million.

Never in the franchise's history have the Rays paid a player that much. In 2019, Charlie Morton earned $15 million with them.

The Rays have exercised their 2027 club option worth $20 million on Drew Rasmussen pic.twitter.com/NHQKCeTY2U — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) October 31, 2026

This situation demonstrates just how far the team's management is willing to go to ensure the team's long-term success.

Rasmussen, 31, had the best season of his career in 2026 and played a major role in helping his team reach the final stage. Unfortunately for him and his teammates, the Rays were unable to stop the unstoppable advance of the Milwaukee Brewers, the World Series champions.

This season, the right-hander posted a record of 16 wins and 5 losses and maintained an impressive earned run average of 2.67. In 172 innings pitched, he struck out 174 batters.

With him on the mound, Kevin Cash can count on a reassuring presence and a pitcher who controls the game well.

In 2027, Rasmussen's salary could allow him to surpass his total career earnings. Since joining the majors, the Washington State native has earned just over $12 million.

Will the Rays—who aren't in the habit of rewarding one of their own in this way—regret offering this option to Rasmussen and his camp? I'd be tempted to say no, because if you want to play among the elite and compete with the best, season after season, you have to dig into your own pocket to retain a reliable and effective pitcher.

To excel in baseball, you need pitchers who force opposing hitters to make a move, and Rasmussen is one of them. He isn't as flashy as guys like Jacob Misiorowski or Tarik Skubal, but his baseball IQ is above average—and that comes at a price.

Since the organization doesn't have players on its roster commanding sky-high salaries, it can afford such an expense.

Pitchers of his caliber are pretty rare these days, and at 31, he still has some good seasons ahead of him.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.