Will Stan Kroenke and his group succeed where Arte Moreno failed miserably—namely, turning the Los Angeles Angels into a winning team with Mike Trout on the roster?

The enigmatic Moreno finally took action in 2026 to relieve Angels fans of his heavy-handed presence by selling the California club to a new ownership group—namely, the owners of the Los Angeles Rams and the famous English soccer club, Arsenal. Kroenke Sports & Entertainment also owns the Denver Nuggets of the NBA, as well as the Colorado Avalanche (NHL). In short, this group has been involved in quite a few ventures west of the Mississippi in recent years.

Will this fresh start make a difference on the field, now that the Angels have just hit rock bottom by suffering 100 losses in 2026—a record of mediocrity for this franchise? Let's just say that Moreno's departure is a step in the right direction, but what are the new owners' intentions, given that their star player, Mike Trout, is no longer a youngster and time is running out for him?

If the Angels' new ownership chooses to tear things down, Mike Trout could be made available, but the Angels aren't at that point just yet, per @Feinsand (https://t.co/R25EFS1tm3) pic.twitter.com/jCApda9GUe — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 19, 2026

If the new front office wants to undertake a full-scale rebuild, they might be tempted to trade Trout away; otherwise, rebuilding around him wouldn't be a bad choice in my opinion.

The Moreno era failed to get the most out of this (once) elite player by not investing in better support around him. On the contrary, every season, the Angels did everything they could to shoot themselves in the foot by making strange decisions both on the field and in management. Just imagine—this organization failed to capitalize on having Trout and a certain Shohei Ohtani on their roster. That says it all.

After a franchise-record 100 losses in 2026, Mike Trout still believes in the Angels pic.twitter.com/KMLheg8Sht — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) November 20, 2026

Now that the dust is settling after years of struggles in L.A., the Angels need to make the right moves to get back on track, and even at 35, Mike Trout is confident that things will fall into place so he can finish his career where it all began for him in 2011.

In his view, his team is just a few roster moves away from becoming competitive again.

In 2026, only the Colorado Rockies fared worse than the Angels, racking up 104 losses. The road to turning the Angels into a winning team is very steep, but with a motivated Mike Trout on the field and a solid group of players pulling in the same direction as him, progress is possible. However, time is of the essence, as Trout won't be able to play at this level for another ten years (he has been frequently injured in recent seasons). His $426.5 million contract will expire at the end of the 2030 season. He will be 38 years old by then.

For the new owners, it's not too late, but every move they make will be scrutinized closely, and the margin for error will be very slim. Arte Moreno's missteps have wreaked havoc that only time can repair, and Mike Trout is definitely part of the solution.

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