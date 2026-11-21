By signing a two-year deal with Minnesota—one that will net him a hefty $55 million—Sonny Gray has put aside some of his bitterness toward the Boston Red Sox. In 2026, the 37-year-old pitcher had his best season ever in Boston.

Yes, talks did take place between the Sox and Gray's camp (the pitcher confirms this), but the Massachusetts team's intentions were clear: the organization no longer wanted the services of last season's 18-game winner on their roster.

Knowing this, Gray decided to opt out of his contract (which he was entitled to do) in order to explore other options.

The relationship broke down following the team's elimination by the New York Yankees last fall. Gray was upset at the time over manager Chad Tracy's decision to pull him from the game prematurely. We know how that story ended.

Sonny Gray on the Red Sox: “As far as a reunion, it never really came up. When we did have any kind of conversations, it never really got close, it felt like, which is completely OK. As far as a reunion, it felt like it was never gaining any traction.”https://t.co/OjFtyk7ME6 — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) November 19, 2026

Feeling rejected is never a pleasant sensation, but the pitcher should take a look in the mirror and take responsibility for why he was rejected. His somewhat over-the-top reaction following his last game with the team—when he even acted like a guy who was about to hang up his cleats—was anything but ordinary. The Sox front office chose to back their manager's decision by not making it easy to negotiate a new deal with Gray, and that's to be expected.

His return to Minnesota for the next two seasons is a bit surprising, since the Twins aren't contenders for anything—at least not for the next few seasons. This signing is a lucrative and reassuring move for Sonny Gray, who is returning to this northern U.S. state for a second stint. He was there in 2022 and 2023.

He knows the organization and the city well, and he needed a little love.

What's most surprising is that the Twins aren't known for this kind of contract—they're typically recognized for being tight-fisted. It seems times are changing, and the organization has decided to pull out the checkbook.

Regardless, the Twins will have a respectable starting rotation following Gray's signing. They even chose not to offer Bailey Ober a new contract for next season, despite the fact that he'd been with the club since 2021.

Acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals, Sonny Gray's arrival with the Red Sox was intended to support left-hander Garrett Crochet at the top of the Sox's rotation. However, Crochet's injury changed those plans, and Gray became the go-to guy in Boston. He delivered, even if fans will remember his words more than his actions.

In Minnesota for the next two seasons, Gray will once again be able to focus on doing his job well and try to get a franchise back on track—one that has been struggling to find its footing for several years now.

Manager Derek Shelton is certainly pleased with the situation, as he now feels his bosses are pulling their weight to make his team more competitive. It's worth noting that the organization has re-signed catcher Ryan Jeffers for next season at a cost of $23 million.

A little stability won't hurt.

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