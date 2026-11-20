The Mets, as you know, aren't messing around when it comes to Tarik Skubal. They want the pitcher, and they need him more than anyone else.

The rumor was that Steve Cohen (the team's owner) wasn't going to back down. And now we have proof of that.

According to Jim Duquette, a former GM who now works in the media, the Mets offered Skubal nearly $400 million over nine years as an initial offer.

Several sources have confirmed this to him.

There has been a constant buzz since Vegas, and multiple MLB sources have since confirmed that the Mets' initial offer to Tarik Skubal was a nine-year deal worth nearly $400 million. That offer alone would far exceed the total dollars and would be the highest AAV ever for a free-agent starting pitcher with… — Jim Duquette (@JimDuquetteGM) November 20, 2026

If we take the $400 million figure, we can see that Skubal could set a record for the annual salary of a pitcher ($44.44 million) as well as for the total value of a pitcher's contract.

Scott Boras, the agent handling the deal, loves to set records.

Leaving aside Shohei Ohtani—who is more than just a pitcher and whose contract is 97% deferred—Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander ($43.33 million) hold the record for annual salary.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto ($325 million) holds the record for the largest contract.

Keep in mind that this is just an initial offer for Skubal. The figure could go even higher in New York, but also with the other teams in the bidding war.

The Blue Jays, the Dodgers, the Padres, and one or two mystery teams are also in the running to secure his services.

Of course, that doesn't mean Skubal will want to go to Queens to play for an organization that's really… weird.

But Steve Cohen is giving him hundreds of millions of good reasons to consider the possibility of moving to the Big Apple, so to speak.

PMLB

Chase Lee to Colorado.

The #BlueJays have traded reliever Chase Lee, who was recently designated for assignment, to the Rockies for cash. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) November 20, 2026

Gavin Sheets: Contract Extension in San Diego.

Gavin Sheets signs a 3-year, $11 million contract extension with the Padres, which still allows him to become a free agent in a year.

The breakdown, per @JeffPassan:

2027: $500K signing bonus, $2.5 million salary

; 2028: $4 million player option

; 2029: $4 million player option — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 20, 2026

Troy Melton is putting down roots in Detroit.

BREAKING: Right-hander Troy Melton and the Detroit Tigers have agreed to a six-year, $46.5 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. The deal includes a club option for 2033 and can reach a maximum value of $98 million. It's a big payday for the 25-year-old, who has pitched 160 career major league innings. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 20, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.