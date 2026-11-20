Nearly $400 million: the Mets’ initial offer for Tarik Skubal
The Mets, as you know, aren't messing around when it comes to Tarik Skubal. They want the pitcher, and they need him more than anyone else.
The rumor was that Steve Cohen (the team's owner) wasn't going to back down. And now we have proof of that.
According to Jim Duquette, a former GM who now works in the media, the Mets offered Skubal nearly $400 million over nine years as an initial offer.
Several sources have confirmed this to him.
If we take the $400 million figure, we can see that Skubal could set a record for the annual salary of a pitcher ($44.44 million) as well as for the total value of a pitcher's contract.
Scott Boras, the agent handling the deal, loves to set records.
Leaving aside Shohei Ohtani—who is more than just a pitcher and whose contract is 97% deferred—Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander ($43.33 million) hold the record for annual salary.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto ($325 million) holds the record for the largest contract.
Keep in mind that this is just an initial offer for Skubal. The figure could go even higher in New York, but also with the other teams in the bidding war.
The Blue Jays, the Dodgers, the Padres, and one or two mystery teams are also in the running to secure his services.
Of course, that doesn't mean Skubal will want to go to Queens to play for an organization that's really… weird.
But Steve Cohen is giving him hundreds of millions of good reasons to consider the possibility of moving to the Big Apple, so to speak.
- Chase Lee to Colorado.
- Gavin Sheets: Contract Extension in San Diego.
- Troy Melton is putting down roots in Detroit.
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