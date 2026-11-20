Since winning the World Series in 2021, the Atlanta Braves have been performing below the expectations they set at that time. Certainly, injuries—including those to Ronald Acuña Jr.—have played a role in the Georgia team's struggles to return to their former standards, but that's not the only factor.

And it may be time to shake things up a bit in Atlanta. In fact, General Manager and President of Baseball Operations Alex Anthopoulos expressed a willingness to make changes during his appearance on 680 The Fan yesterday (Thursday).

In fact, when asked if any player in his organization was untouchable, he gave a clear answer.

No. I prefer it when people ask the question, no matter how difficult or expensive a player might seem to trade. I want the conversation. You never know where it might lead. It also gives me the opportunity to ask for another big-name player in return.

That's the right mindset to have.

Some might hear the Quebec native's comments and wonder what that means for a player like Acuna Jr., because earlier this month, Anthopoulos had made it clear that the outfielder wasn't going anywhere.

And that may still be true. But it's worth listening to all the offers on the table to make an informed decision.

There's a difference between making yourself available for a phone call and actually trying to trade a player. Ultimately, Anthopoulos is encouraging other Major League teams to try to change his mind.

Which is the right thing to do. And if the Braves do end up trading one of their best players, we'll be able to look back on his words.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.