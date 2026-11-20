As if by magic, some teams are now able to spend. This surely has nothing to do with the fact that MLB is pushing for a salary cap…

All that to say that last night, the Colorado Rockies decided to take a step in the right direction.

They acquired Luis Castillo and Davis Martin. In return, two prospects are heading in the opposite direction—to Chicago.

Castillo is thus leaving the White Sox just a few months after arriving in town. His performance didn't live up to expectations, and he's been dealing with injuries.

The Colorado Rockies have acquired RHP Luis Castillo and RHP Davis Martin from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for LHP Sean Sullivan and C Douglas Veliz. Welcome to Colorado, Luis and Davis! pic.twitter.com/AL9Rx70w1J — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) November 20, 2026

Basically, the Rockies agreed to take on the entirety of Castillo's contract. He is set to earn nearly $22.75 million in 2027 and has a $25 million option for 2028 if he pitches more than 180 innings next season.

That won't happen with the lockout, though.

Luis Castillo is set to earn $22.75 million in 2027 and has a $25 million vesting option for 2028 based on health and innings pitched in 2027. Colorado will assume the entire contract. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 20, 2026

What the Rockies wanted to do was acquire Davis Martin, a young pitcher who still has four years of control remaining. Taking on Castillo's contract was a necessary evil.

It's great if Castillo performs well, but the main goal of the move was to acquire the younger of the two. Ultimately, the club is helping itself a bit on the mound with a solid trade.

The White Sox, for their part, didn't necessarily want to let Martin go. But the club needed to free up salary cap space.

The money saved will be used to acquire another starting pitcher—one who will be better than what Martin could have offered had he stayed.

The Chicago White Sox say they will use the salary dump to acquire more starting pitching. https://t.co/JllORHl5aO — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 20, 2026

After seeing teams like the Twins and the Rockies spend big in recent days, it's clear that anyone can do it. There are no excuses.

And it's nice to see teams trying something new.

PMLB

The Mets bring Darwinzon Hernández back to North America.

The Mets and LHP Darwinzon Hernández have agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal, league sources confirm. @JoseFriverap was the first to report. pic.twitter.com/jKADwPqHGs — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 20, 2026

Pete Rose Receives a Pardon from the President.

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he has granted “A Complete and Total Pardon” to Pete Rose, MLB's all-time hits leader, who died in September 2024. The potential pardon has no bearing on Rose's Hall of Fame eligibility, which was restored last year. More details:… pic.twitter.com/fDLJwRlBa9 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 19, 2026

A mystery team met with Tarik Skubal—but not in person.

https://t.co/gSdjCRXuhv The Padres became one of 4 1/2 teams to hold talks regarding superstar starter Skubal this week (explanation here). Aggressive middle-market San Diego is an interesting contender in need of multiple starters, and here are some other rotation candidates for them — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 20, 2026

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