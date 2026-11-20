The Rockies acquire Luis Castillo and Davis Martin
As if by magic, some teams are now able to spend. This surely has nothing to do with the fact that MLB is pushing for a salary cap…
All that to say that last night, the Colorado Rockies decided to take a step in the right direction.
They acquired Luis Castillo and Davis Martin. In return, two prospects are heading in the opposite direction—to Chicago.
Castillo is thus leaving the White Sox just a few months after arriving in town. His performance didn't live up to expectations, and he's been dealing with injuries.
Basically, the Rockies agreed to take on the entirety of Castillo's contract. He is set to earn nearly $22.75 million in 2027 and has a $25 million option for 2028 if he pitches more than 180 innings next season.
That won't happen with the lockout, though.
What the Rockies wanted to do was acquire Davis Martin, a young pitcher who still has four years of control remaining. Taking on Castillo's contract was a necessary evil.
It's great if Castillo performs well, but the main goal of the move was to acquire the younger of the two. Ultimately, the club is helping itself a bit on the mound with a solid trade.
The White Sox, for their part, didn't necessarily want to let Martin go. But the club needed to free up salary cap space.
The money saved will be used to acquire another starting pitcher—one who will be better than what Martin could have offered had he stayed.
After seeing teams like the Twins and the Rockies spend big in recent days, it's clear that anyone can do it. There are no excuses.
And it's nice to see teams trying something new.
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