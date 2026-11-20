Earlier this week, our colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois reported that Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s rights in the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM) had been traded from the Toros del Este to the Tigres del Licey.

Deals like this are regularly made between LIDOM teams, which hope that players will spend some time with them during the MLB offseason.

At the time, we thought this roster move was just further proof of that, since Vladdy had never played for the Toros anyway and hadn't played in his home country since 2021. But the face of the Toronto Blue Jays franchise does indeed intend to take the field and play in his home country this winter.

In fact, Guerrero Jr. was on the field in a Tigres uniform on Wednesday, taking swings in the batting cage before speaking to reporters alongside the team's general manager, Audo Vicente.

It means a lot to me. Ever since I was a kid, I've always admired this team and dreamed of being here. And today, one of my dreams is coming true.

However, his dream won't be complete until the Blue Jays give their approval for their prospect to take the field under the hot sun of the Dominican Republic.

We're working to get approval from the Blue Jays. They're the ones who will ultimately say yes or no. I can't give you a specific date for that, but we're working on it so I can be here and play with Licey as soon as possible.

There are likely contractual concerns on the Blue Jays' part, as Guerrero will begin the second season of his record-breaking 14-year, $500 million contract in 2027. Not to mention the risk of injury, especially since Junior had to deal with some health issues during the last MLB season.

On the other hand, the Jays could limit the first baseman's workload, allowing him to work on what was lacking in 2026 in a more favorable game setting.

If Vlad Jr. gets his way, he'll be back in action sooner rather than later, since he clearly seems ready to get back to work and the LIDOM season ends in late December.

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