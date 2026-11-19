The Giants drive me crazy.

The San Francisco team is capable of spending big. We saw that with the Shohei Ohtani situation, and we've seen it with a few contracts in recent years.

But the owners don't want to spend big. They're always trying to save money, which leads to mixed results, as we've seen over the past five years.

In the end, it doesn't amount to much.

Once again, the rumor circulating in San Francisco is that the team wants to free up salary cap space for the future.

According to Mark Feinsand (MLB), the Giants aren't keen on trading Rafael Devers, but they're open to doing so if another team were to cover the majority of his contract.

The Giants would like to unload at least one of its huge contracts, and there are a number of teams that would love to add Rafael Devers's impact bat to their lineup, per @Feinsand: “It's unlikely that a team would take on the entire $211 million, but if the Giants could get out… pic.twitter.com/zxc9ejYrnl — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 19, 2026

He still has $211 million left to earn over seven years.

One reason Devers might leave? The team's other big contracts aren't attractive to anyone.

You also have to consider the fact that the Giants have Bryce Eldridge at first base. Right now, he and Devers are splitting time at first.

But between you and me, when they signed Devers, the Giants knew their prospect was coming up through the minors. Right?

The former Red Sox player may be a bad apple in the locker room, but he helps on the field with his strong bat.

His finish to the season was a game-changer after a rocky start in California.

And now, if a team is willing to pay up, would the Giants let their slugger go just to save money? Probably in exchange for a mediocre return?

It's a strategy the Giants should employ (just as they did in 2025 with Devers, in fact)… but instead, they're considering falling victim to it.

It's pathetic. I feel sorry for the team's fans, since the front office is considering trading Devers for the wrong reasons.

If the team wants to trade him, let them do it for the right reasons—not for the money.

PMLB

Christian Cairo in Toronto.

The Blue Jays claimed infielder Christian Cairo off waivers from the Dodgers and designated Chase Lee for assignment . Both the Mets and Dodgers designated Cairo for assignment in recent weeks, attempting to stash him at AAA while off the 40-man roster. The Jays may do the same. For now, he's on the 40-man roster. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) November 19, 2026

Ketel Marte isn't up for trade at a discount.

The Diamondbacks are listening to offers for Ketel Marte, but no deal appears to be imminent. per @ByRobertMurray pic.twitter.com/aY77Ryjndu — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 19, 2026

Jarren Duran to Chicago?

The #Cubs have evaluated Jarren Duran as a potential “change-of-scenery addition” ahead of Friday's non-tender deadline, per The Athletic's @PJ_Mooney . Chicago is facing the loss of Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ to free agency. Duran hit .207/.266/.361 in 2026 and is projected to earn… pic.twitter.com/Bi6qxpTvgg — Matthew Crory (@matthewcrory) November 19, 2026

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