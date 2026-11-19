As this offseason kicked off, it became clear that no one was untouchable this winter in Baltimore—except for the Polar Bear, Pete Alonso. The goal is to revamp the starting rotation and the outfield.

This means that Gunnar Henderson—who has been with the O's since they drafted him in 2019 but is not expected to sign a contract extension with the team—could be made available to the other 29 Major League Baseball clubs.

However, despite the 25-year-old's talent, not all organizations in the Manfred era will be in the running.

Here are three potential destinations for the outfielder, starting with the Seattle Mariners.

Even though the M's just traded Bryce Miller to the Kansas City Royals, the fact remains that they have what the Orioles are looking for: young arms in the starting rotation. Not to mention Logan Gilbert, who—despite having only one year left on his contract—is generating a lot of interest throughout MLB.

And for the Mariners, Henderson could provide the offensive power they desperately need while playing alongside Colt Emerson on the left side of the infield.

Next up are the Philadelphia Phillies, as president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski stated earlier this winter that Trea Turner needs to improve at shortstop; otherwise, the team will have to consider a position change.

With Alec Bohm entering the free-agent market and a championship window closing faster than a patio door, Henderson could be the game-changer.

Finally, the Atlanta Braves—Georgia's biggest need is at the number-six spot, given Ha-Seong Kim's underperformance last year. The Orioles could then address their needs both in the outfield and on the mound.

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