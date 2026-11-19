The Blue Jays have been in talks with nearly every free agent for years, including the biggest names on the market.

Can the team sign everyone? No, obviously not.

And the front office knows that. They're well aware that the vast, vast majority of players will end up going elsewhere. It's just math.

But that doesn't stop them from giving it a shot.

This is true for many players, including the big names on the market. For the past four years, top free agents have consistently considered the Blue Jays.

Even though Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, and Kyle Tucker (who reportedly wasn't really interested in playing in Toronto, according to current rumors) chose to go elsewhere, the Blue Jays were in the running.

The same goes for Tarik Skubal, who's more likely to be playing in the U.S. than in Canada by 2027.

Right now, we often hear that the Blue Jays must be fed up with not landing the players they want on the free-agent market. We actually talked about this on Wednesday night on our podcast.

There's some truth to that, of course. But at the same time, you have to break a few eggs to make an omelet—once in a while.

In other words? Teams that are never in on the big deals can't be disappointed—they never get a break. And that's whether it's because they can't or won't spend.

Right now, aside from the Blue Jays, we know that the Dodgers, the Mets, the Padres, and two mystery teams are in the running for Tarik Skubal.

Do you think the other 24 MLB teams don't envy the Blue Jays, even if they aren't the favorites? That they tell themselves Skubal wouldn't be a good fit for their team, even if they had the means?

I find it easy to criticize teams that spend (or at least want to) and are looking to improve at the expense of teams that aren't making any moves at all.

Especially since, in reality, the Blue Jays have signed quite a few players in recent years, which is worth considering.

Dylan Cease, George Springer, Kevin Gausman, Anthony Santander, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Chris Bassitt, Kazuma Okamoto, and Marcus Semien have all chosen Toronto recently.

Players like Jose Berrios, Alejandro Kirk, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (who signed one of the biggest contracts in history) have also agreed to stay rather than test the free-agent market.

Not many teams in the MLB have racked up such a track record in recent years. And that's even though the Blue Jays' front office didn't sign everyone they spoke with.

And that doesn't mean we shouldn't criticize the Blue Jays, but rather that we need to put things into perspective when we're just talking about missed opportunities. A player who steps up to the plate often has more strikeouts, but also more hits than another player.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.