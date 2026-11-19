Even though November is well underway and many people are already thinking about the holiday season, you're, as always, in the right place to find the latest news about our wonderful sport. This week, we're taking a look at Saint-Hyacinthe, sharing some details about the upcoming NAPB season, and covering the latest developments in women's hockey. You'll also get to discover the talent of a local artist who deserves our attention.

Whenever a new ballpark is built, PASSION MLB makes it a point to share the good news with you. The latest major project is in Saint-Hyacinthe, and construction officially kicked off recently. With Jefo Construction leading the project, the company has confirmed that the facility will ultimately have a total of 400 seats, as well as 200 additional spaces behind home plate.

It will now be interesting to follow the progress of construction to find out when the opening date will be announced to the general public. Ultimately, the next generation of baseball players will benefit from being able to practice in these new facilities. The bets are on as to whether the LBJÉQ or the LBMQ will be tempted to add an expansion team in this region of Quebec.

The many fans of the Frontier League will now have to get used to the term “National Association Professional Baseball,” as that is what the league will be called in 2027. Action is slowly picking up again, as the league has announced its traditional All-Star Game, which will take place next July in the Washington area. It will be interesting to see who stands out enough to be invited to the traditional All-Star Game, which will be held at the Wild Things' home stadium.

One thing is certain: talent abounds in independent baseball, as 37 players were signed by Major League Baseball teams in 2026. Not to mention the various coaches called up to join the minor leagues. It's a real privilege to have this caliber of play right here in Quebec with the Capitales and the Aigles.

A major development is also on the horizon, as the independent league will, in turn, move forward with the automated system for challenging balls and strikes. The various NAPB teams will therefore have all winter to refine their strategies in anticipation of this technology's arrival. It will be interesting to see whether the Aigles or the Capitales will be able to capitalize on it. We're willing to bet that the various organizations are already on the hunt for the next William Contreras.

Even though most of the action takes place on the field, this column also takes you behind the scenes of baseball, no matter the topic. So today we're focusing on the arts as we introduce you to Eric Sevigny.

The 51-year-old grew up on the outskirts of Montreal with a passion for sports from a very young age. Combined with his love of comic books, his path seemed all but set.

After studying visual arts and working on numerous projects recognized around the world, he has been a full-time painter since 2016. A rather amusing fact: our great illustrator made his mark with Caillou, the children's character. With more than 150 works to his credit, that's simply worth mentioning.

His unique talent has even earned him several appearances at various Sports Cards and Memorabilia Shows. A true ambassador for Quebec, his latest work has traveled all the way to Taiwan. Paul Skenes was the player behind the project in question.

Now judge for yourself the talent and quality of Eric Sevigny's work:

While the WPBL is now the ultimate goal for young girls who play baseball, we have more and more tools to develop the next generation of Quebec players. Our attention is therefore turning to Félix-Leclerc High School, where an all-girls program will be launched.

Starting in the 2027–2028 school year, young girls will be able to pursue their passion through the sports-study program.

The girls' program will be offered starting in 7th grade and continuing through high school. The Sport-Études program has been a fixture for a very long time, with a presence notably in the Laurentians and Lanaudière regions. This latest initiative reaffirms the excellence of the program already in place. Now, baseball will benefit from it. The tryouts are scheduled for November 27; prior registration is required.

PMLB

The first images from the documentary Mon Été Sera Baseball were unveiled on Monday. This high-quality preview bodes very well for what's to come.

Rays prospect Jérémy Pilon visited the facilities at Le Hangar baseball center in Valleyfield. It was a golden opportunity for young people to spend time with an ambassador for our sport.

In less than 10 minutes, the Lanaudière Majestics women's academy filled all spots in its elite program. The program will kick off in Joliette next January.

Cédric De Grandpré is the recipient of the Wayne Norton Award, an honor given to the best Canadian pitcher in the minor leagues.

The Drummondville Voltigeurs tryout camp will take place on November 29. The event, in conjunction with college baseball, will be held at the Girardin Sports Center.

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