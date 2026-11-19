Ahead of the 2023 season, the Boston Red Sox agreed to a five-year, $90 million contract with Masataka Yoshida, all in the hope that he would become a key player at the heart of the lineup for many years to come.

But to put it mildly, the Red Sox haven't gotten the return on investment they expected.

As a rookie, Yoshida played in 140 games and posted a .289 batting average with 15 home runs and 72 RBIs. So far, so good. But since then, it's been all downhill, as the Japanese player appeared in 108 games in 2024, 55 in 2025, and 87 games in 2026, posting mediocre stats.

And now there's simply no room left for him on the Sox. In fact, Boston has signed Jake Bauers and acquired backup catcher Nick Fortes from the Tampa Bay Rays.

To make room on the 40-man roster, players like Connor Wong, Nate Eaton, and Raymond Burgos, among others, have had to leave the team. And it seems the roster shake-up isn't over yet in Massachusetts.

This means Yoshida won't be on the Red Sox roster for much longer, as he simply doesn't seem to have a path to playing time in Boston right now with a crowded outfield and the designated hitter spot already filled.

His market value, which isn't very high right now, could rise if a salary floor were implemented in the next collective bargaining agreement, since some Major League teams might be willing to sign a player who is useful (at times) but overpaid in order to meet a quota imposed by the league.

Keep in mind that Yoshida is set to earn $18 million next year.

PMLB

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is waiting for the Blue Jays' approval to play in a winter league.

Winter Ball Vlad pic.twitter.com/0EbCsWeEU1 — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) November 18, 2026

The Royals Hall of Fame opens its doors to two greats.

Man! What an honor. Extremely thankful for everything about KC, from the fans to the organization. https://t.co/zCOnoH6JfU — Eric Hosmer (@TheRealHoz35) November 18, 2026

Rowdy Tellez in Japan.

Rowdy Tellez has signed with the Rakuten Eagles in Japan, per @Rakuten__Eagles pic.twitter.com/bJuzEd5GtE — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 19, 2026

Brandon Hyde as bench coach in New York?

https://t.co/eFfzHKmSK9 Former Orioles manager Brandon Hyde has emerged as a candidate to be the Yankees' bench coach. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 18, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.