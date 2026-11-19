MLB in Brief: Players Negotiate in Public | The Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Case
Players are negotiating in public
They aren't afraid to say that MLB wants to cut their pay.
Jim Bowden thinks no one agrees on the percentage of revenue players will receive in 2026. Oh boy…
The Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Case
Would you like to see him play in a winter league?
The Yankees and Third Base
Maikel Garcia was a target before he was traded to the Mariners.
Louis Varland and the closer role
He feels right at home in that role.
Ketel Marte in Boston?
Jim Bowden would like that.
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