Players are negotiating in public

They aren't afraid to say that MLB wants to cut their pay.

No, Jim. The players' share of revenue in 2026 was over 55%. — MLBPA (@MLBPA) November 19, 2026

Jim Bowden thinks no one agrees on the percentage of revenue players will receive in 2026. Oh boy…

One of the many differences in the CBA negotiations is that the players' side believes they already receive 55% to 56% of the revenue, and the clubs' offer of 50% would represent a decrease. Therefore, it seems like both sides aren't on the same page regarding the definition of revenue, which needs to be… — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) November 19, 2026

The Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Case

Would you like to see him play in a winter league?

Why a stint in the Dominican Winter League could be exactly what Vladimir Guerrero Jr. needs, from @longleysunsport https://t.co/ukPWZcoqPz — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) November 19, 2026

The Yankees and Third Base

Maikel Garcia was a target before he was traded to the Mariners.

The Yankees are active in the third base market and inquired with the Royals about Maikel Garcia before Kansas City's trade with Seattle. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 19, 2026

Louis Varland and the closer role

He feels right at home in that role.

“I feel like my personality fits the role. I took it in stride and things have worked out.” Louis Varland chats with @JDBunkis about becoming the Blue Jays' closer. pic.twitter.com/4BjrHzwAZE — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 19, 2026

Ketel Marte in Boston?

Jim Bowden would like that.

Trade ideas to mull over: https://t.co/tdwqnfOPt9 — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) November 19, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.