At 5 p.m. this afternoon, there was a key moment in MLB.

Teams had to decide whether to retain the rights to their players who are unsigned but not experienced enough to become free agents.

Basically: Should players eligible for arbitration—who all have different values—receive an offer or become free agents?

For the Blue Jays, eight players were in this situation. Here are their projected values for next season.

The Blue Jays have 8 arbitration-eligible players, some of whom are drawing trade interest. Projections via @mlbtraderumors Ernie Clement: $7.6M

José Soriano: $5.6

Louis Varland: $3.8

Josh Smith: $3.7

Nathan Lukes: $2.1

Spencer Arrighetti: $1.9

Davis Schneider: $1.3

Bowden Francis: $1.3 — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) November 20, 2026

Seven of them have received contract offers and are still under their teams' control. The only exception? Davis Schneider.

The Blue Jays have therefore decided that he is now eligible to become a free agent. This effectively removes him from the 40-man roster.

ROSTER UPDATE: We've non-tendered INF/OF Davis Schneider All remaining unsigned players on our 40-man roster have been tendered contracts for 2027 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 20, 2026

We imagine he was left out mainly because the team wanted to free up a spot. After all, he wasn't in line to make a fortune.

He was a fan favorite and had his moments when he first arrived in town and in the playoffs. Who's going to snap him up now?

Other Moves

Luis Gil, who was the American League Rookie of the Year for the Yankees in 2024, is in the same boat as Schneider: he was left behind and is now a free agent.

Things can change quickly, sometimes.

Luis Gil will now be a free agent. Gil won the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year award with the Yankees. pic.twitter.com/GlPl56XZYP — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 20, 2026

The Twins considered doing the same with Royce Lewis, but they managed to trade him before 5 p.m.

He's now with the Dodgers.

The trade package for Royce Lewis, according to multiple reports pic.twitter.com/wxFQlowfPO — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 20, 2026

In his case, injuries have held him back. But we could see him take off in Los Angeles and become an important piece of the puzzle.

The former No. 1 overall pick is capable of being good—when he wants to be.

PMLB

Hiromi Itoh visited Chicago.

Sources tell me and @jorgecastillo that RHP Hiromi Itoh visited Chicago today. Both the Cubs and White Sox need pitching. His deadline to sign a deal is Dec. 1. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) November 20, 2026

The Giants are looking for pitchers.

“The Giants would do well to get either one, and I'm told the Giants are interested in both…” @jonmorosi mentions that San Francisco is interested in Nick Pivetta and Matthew Boyd. pic.twitter.com/2iBl0Yjilr — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 20, 2026

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