Nikita Kucherov is reportedly considering Montreal and Toronto, among other options (according to Elliotte Friedman)

Nikita Kucherov is a proud guy, and he takes everything personally.

That's what makes him one of the best players in the NHL. But the Lightning reportedly insulted him with what he considers pathetic offers, and that's why he wants to leave.

Elliotte Friedman spoke with several people familiar with the situation today, and they said the Russian won't change his mind. When he makes a decision, it's final.

Friedman also mentioned the Canadiens and the Leafs. Both Canadian teams are destinations Kuch wouldn't turn down.

All Kent Hughes and John Chayka need to do is come up with solid offers.

Elliotte Friedman – Saturday Headlines – Kucherov | I do believe that if Tampa were to trade him and #GoHabsGo & #Leafs could put together a package that Tampa would like, those are two teams—among many—he would consider. – 10/31 #NHL https://t.co/cnafnPAWpC — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 1, 2026

Obviously, several other teams would be on Kucherov's list of preferred destinations, but Montreal and Toronto are the two that interest us the most.

But what are the chances that the excellent GM Julien BriseBois—who doesn't want to trade him right now—would trade him within his own division?

Alongside Friedman, Kevin Bieska has been pondering this question.

Stay tuned. If the best offer comes from an Atlantic Division team…

Extension

The insider also discussed the Dylan Larkin situation, which has been making less noise over the past 24 hours.

In the coming days, the situation could finally reach a conclusion. Right now, the American is losing $40,000 a day. I'm certain he'll start showing more flexibility. Now, will Montreal—which reportedly closed a deal a week ago—wait to see what it can accomplish with Kucherov?