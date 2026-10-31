Eight minutes in 20 days: Gleb Pugachyov (really) doesn’t play enough

In the last draft, the Canadiens selected Gleb Pugachyov in the first round. One might think the team would have preferred to trade its first-round pick for immediate reinforcements, but it was unable to do so.

This forced the Habs to select Pugachyov, a big guy who isn't afraid to play physically.

However, so far, the Habs' prospect hasn't had a great season. The kid has played nine games (two in the KHL and seven in the MHL) since the start of the season, recording just one point.

But what's even more concerning, as Grant McCagg notes, is Pugachyov's ice time. Over the past 20 days, he's spent just eight minutes on the ice.

That's, of course, far too little for a player who's healthy.

Pugachyov has played eight minutes of hockey in the past 20 days. I have no idea how that is supposed to be improving his game. #GoHabsGo https://t.co/jkqjxIbFSR — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) October 31, 2026

It's worth noting that right now, Pugachyov is in the KHL, where he spends most of his time in the press box. That's (in part) why the kid isn't getting many minutes on the ice.

But at the same time, it's hard to blame his team for not playing him. Pugachyov is out of shape right now and very slow on the ice—he's not a factor when he's in uniform.

Let's just say the kid hasn't helped his own cause.

It's possible that sooner or later, sending him back to the MHL will be a way to give him some ice time. But in the meantime, we have to wonder if Pugachyov is taking advantage of the opportunity to try to get back in shape.

Otherwise, it could be difficult for him to make the World Junior Championship roster, even though Russia might be there in two months.

In a Nutshell

– I love it.

The Sheriffs The Sheriffs #GoHabsGo https://t.co/fSyd30x23O — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 31, 2026

– Scouts at the Bell Centre tonight.

Scouts in the Bell Centre press box for tonight's game between the Canadiens and the Penguins #Habs https://t.co/fZsG3Rkjbn — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 31, 2026

– A thorough thrashing.