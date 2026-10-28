Jacob Fowler makes up for Nick Suzuki’s absence

Did the Canadiens players put in their best performance last night in St. Louis? No.

Looking at Game 3 of their four-game road trip (featuring the Heritage Classic), it's clear that Martin St-Louis's team has already played a better 60-minute game.

The shot count (46 to 20 for the Blues) also paints a picture of a team that didn't dominate.

Except that no one is going to talk about it at length this morning. Why? Because Jacob Fowler's excellent performance is THE topic of the day—once again.

And that's only natural.

The guy is so calm—even though he has less than a year of NHL experience—that he took the time to try to score (and laugh about it) when the Blues quickly pulled their goalie late in the game.

But that didn't faze the goalie, who shut out the Blues 2-0 on the road. Never before has a rookie recorded a shutout with 46 or more saves in the history of the Habs.

Habs rookie goalie Jacob Fowler smiling in the middle of a 2-0 game in the 3rd period https://t.co/zT8F1MWTrE — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 28, 2026

Once again, it's the goalie's technique that's drawing attention. He's always well-positioned, which means he doesn't often have to make spectacular saves.

But watch out: he's capable of pulling off spectacular saves when needed.

WHAT??? OMG FOWLS #GoHabsGo https://t.co/ZhrSwnAW2R — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 28, 2026

What's notable is that right now, Fowler is doing exactly what Jakub Dobes did last year: he always finds ways to win games.

And Dobes is doing what Samuel Montembeault did last year: he doesn't win very often.

The NHL actually highlighted Fowler's strong performance in a social media post last night. His 6-1 record and two shutouts were specifically highlighted.

The NHL also noted that he has a 1.54 goals-against average and a .942 save percentage.

We'll add that only three goalies in the NHL have a better goals-against average than him this season: Linus Ullmark, Daniil Tarasov, and Jake Oettinger.

And in terms of save percentage, only the Sens' goaltender is ahead of him, with a .945 save percentage.

IN JACOB FOWLER WE TRUST https://t.co/IbXjdxAEzn — NHL (@NHL) October 28, 2026

While everyone in Montreal wants to highlight the goalie's performance, he's keeping his feet on the ground. He said he was lucky thanks to the Blues' goalposts.

And that's true, even though a shot off the post often means a goalie is well-positioned.

Fowler won't be able to keep up his current streak of two goals in three games indefinitely. But for now, the Habs will take what they can get.

It's clear who the organization has confidence in as October draws to a close.

Jacob Fowler joins Rogie Vachon (1967) & Carey Price (2008) as the only goalies in Canadiens history aged 21 or younger to win 6 straight games #GoHabsGo https://t.co/75BcYaneFx — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) October 28, 2026

But that's not all we'll remember from last night's game. What do I want to talk about this morning following the Montreal Canadiens' (regular-season) win?

Several things.

1. Even though it wasn't perfect (the Blues had quite a few scoring chances), the Canadiens remain undefeated without Nick Suzuki. The Habs have four regular-season wins this season, including three without #14.

Phillip Danault (19:21) was once again the forward who saw the most ice time under his coach.

2. Mike Matheson recorded two assists (in a 2-0 win) and played for over 23 minutes. He was the player Martin St-Louis used the most.

Yes, it was about time he came back. Jacob Fowler isn't the only one making his mark on defense.

3. Officially, the Canadiens are 0-for-3 on the power play. But let's agree that Zachary Bolduc's goal was scored thanks to the power play. Robert Thomas hadn't had time to get back to help his team.

Scoring against your former team must be special.

You don't trade a player like Zack Bolduc https://t.co/cfo8qOCX6m — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 28, 2026

4. Did Adam Engstrom earn a star in the notebook of Kris Draper, the Red Wings' assistant GM who was once again scouting the Canadiens last night?

I'm asking for a friend.

5. Chris Kreider and Alexandre Texier both looked like they were in pain at different points during the game. I wonder if they're feeling okay this morning.

6. Seeing Florian Xhekaj score in the NHL and celebrate with his brother in the locker room is really cool.

Arber Xhekaj couldn't be happier for his younger brother Florian after he scored his first career NHL goal : @CanadiensMTL https://t.co/36WhbI6AgK — BarDown (@BarDown) October 28, 2026

Overtime

At noon Dallas time today, the Canadiens will take to the ice for practice. The goal? To prepare for the final game of the road trip, which takes place tomorrow night.

Will Owen Beck be the extra forward tomorrow? Will Arber Xhekaj return to the lineup? And which goaltender will be in net for the Canadiens?