Junior Caminero wants a contract like Juan Soto’s

Junior Caminero's name has been getting a lot of attention lately. But it's not necessarily for the right reasons.

After all, despite strong seasons in 2025 and 2026 (he'll likely be an MVP finalist), his playoff performances don't always get him positive press.

His attitude (for better or worse) draws more attention than his performances… which isn't necessarily a bad thing. He's making more mistakes than he is pulling off great plays right now.

All this to say that the young player is good, but he still has a lot to learn before he reaches the next level.

But that doesn't stop him from aiming high.

According to Jorge Castillo of ESPN, Caminero has already expressed his desire to be compensated on par with Juan Soto or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. They earn $765 million and $500 million, respectively.

History suggests that Junior Caminero likely won't be with the Rays for long, according to @jorgecastillo: “The Rays will likely reach a point where they decide he's too expensive to keep. Caminero has already expressed his desire to be compensated at the level of Juan… pic.twitter.com/rBxgGtU4TY — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) October 26, 2026

That's why the Rays and the Brewers need to make the most of their time in the World Series: things can change quickly.

Caminero has seen what his fellow players can sign for, and clearly, that has inspired him. He's told himself that he has the talent to one day aspire to the same thing.

He's only 23 years old; he'll be eligible for salary arbitration in a year and for free agency after the 2030 season.

Time is on his side… if he can clean up his defense and keep hitting home runs by the truckload in the coming years.

Of course, it's safe to assume he won't necessarily be able to sign such a contract in Tampa Bay if a salary cap isn't implemented. It just doesn't make sense.

I don't think the move to Tampa Bay (scheduled for 2029) will change the situation that much. But the front office has time to figure things out.

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