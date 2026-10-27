Jacob Fowler Steals the Show in St. Louis

The Montreal Canadiens were in St. Louis to face the Blues.

For the game, Martin St-Louis made just one change to his lineup. Arber Xhekaj was left out in favor of Adam Engstrom, who was making his return to the lineup.

Jacob Fowler, meanwhile, earned his third consecutive start in goal for the Habs. This game was also special for Josh Anderson, who was playing his 700th career game in the NHL.

Here is the Habs' lineup:

Tonight's projected lineup Tonight's projected lineup #GoHabsGo https://t.co/55TFFA0uyy — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 27, 2026

For the Blues, Jordan Binnington was in net.

Here's their lineup:

#stlblues projected lineup vs. Montreal: Holloway-Thomas-Snuggerud

McMichael-McTavish-Berggren

Neighbours-Dvorsky-Buchnevich

Toropchenko-Suter-Kaskimaki Broberg-Carlo

Fowler-Parayko

Barron-Jiricek Binnington — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) October 27, 2026

In the first period, both teams traded scoring chances, but neither could find the back of the net.

Habs fans held their breath when Jonatan Berggren collided with Jacob Fowler.

Fortunately, the Canadiens' goalie got back up unharmed and remained in the game.

Blues player Jonatan Berggren just ran into Habs goalie Jacob Fowler https://t.co/ueGyxoTBQc — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 28, 2026

In the second period, Zachary Bolduc was the only player to find the back of the net.

While the Habs' first power-play unit was still struggling, it was the second unit that broke the deadlock.

After a magnificent pass from Mike Matheson, Bolduc fired a powerful one-timer to open the scoring late in the power play.

The goal held special significance for the Quebec forward, who was making a return to St. Louis. Let's just say he found a great way to bring back fond memories for Blues fans.

BOLDY IN ST. LOUIS!!! #GoHabsGo https://t.co/xqbqdg5PVm — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 28, 2026

The Canadiens had Jacob Fowler to thank, as he had an excellent second period.

The Blues dominated the second period, out-shooting the Habs 13-9. Fortunately, the young goaltender held the fort and helped his team maintain their lead.

In the third period, Florian Xhekaj scored his very first NHL goal by deflecting a shot from Mike Matheson past the Blues' goaltender.

The goal was reviewed for a possible high stick, but it was ultimately allowed.

FLORIAN XHEKAJ'S FIRST NHL GOAL FLORIAN XHEKAJ'S FIRST NHL GOAL #GoHabsGo https://t.co/wjabtax63i — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 28, 2026

The Blues pulled their goalie with nearly seven minutes remaining in the third period.

Jacob Fowler and the Canadiens' defense held strong despite pressure from St. Louis.

What a save by Fowler!

WHAT??? OMG FOWLS #GoHabsGo https://t.co/ZhrSwnAW2R — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 28, 2026

A total of 46 saves for the young Canadiens goaltender.

Final score: 2-0 in favor of the Habs.

The Canadiens will face the powerful Dallas Stars on Thursday night to wrap up their road trip.

overtime

– Jacob Fowler is simply dominant.

Hard to imagine a better goalie in the NHL than Jacob Fowler…. — Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) October 28, 2026

– One aspect that's easy to overlook, but very positive.

I'll say it again: the Habs have taken the lead in their 11th game this season 12th game of the year for the Canadiens — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) October 28, 2026

– Very bold.