Canadiens fans are still waiting to see Kent Hughes make a move.

And with Nick Suzuki's injury, some of them would like to see the Canadiens' GM be more aggressive in the trade market because there's clearly a hole at center.

But this problem isn't anything new…

Dylan Larkin's name just won't go away in Montreal, but that doesn't mean the Canadiens are only looking at the Red Wings player for a potential trade. Because there are other players who might become available as the season progresses.

Who's in the mix?

In the recent episode of Sur le marché, Greg Lanctot and Marco D'Amico chatted about Quinton Byfield. And D'Amico made a comment that's actually quite interesting:

“If Quinton Byfield becomes available, the Canadiens will definitely be interested. Will they be aggressive? We'll see. But interested? Absolutely.” – Marco D'Amico

I'll let you listen to that before continuing:

We can all agree that this makes sense—on several levels.

Byfield doesn't play center, but we're still talking about a 6'5”, 230-pound winger who can score goals and produce offensively.

The giant forward has scored 20, 23, and 24 goals over his last three seasons (averaging 53 points per season): in Montreal, on a second line, that could yield some interesting results.

Obviously, Marco D'Amico didn't say this was going to happen or that Byfield will be a member of the Canadiens in the coming days or weeks.

But it's true that the idea is intriguing—especially if Byfield becomes available in Los Angeles. The Kings are off to a terrible start to the season with a 3-5-2 record in ten games, and perhaps they'll want to shake things up in Los Angeles if the team's struggles continue…

In a Nutshell

– That's a good one.

The Habs showcasing Adam Engstrom in front of Wings AGM Kris Draper https://t.co/83ZYvpK6W1 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 27, 2026

– Wow!

OK, we've never seen a save like THIS ONE https://t.co/qbGxahi9VO — KHL (@khl_eng) October 27, 2026

– Major trade in the NFL.

Trade: The #Colts are trading 3-time Pro Bowl DT DeForest Buckner back to the #49ers, the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2016 draft before trading him to Indianapolis in 2020, according to me and @AdamSchefter. A reunion!! Now Buckner returns to SF, strengthening their defensive line. https://t.co/yZBDaAzuBH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2026

– News from MLB.