Canadiens: A first look at the Hometown Remix jersey is circulating

We knew the Canadiens were going to step out of their comfort zone this season with their new “Hometown Remix” uniform.

And let's just say that the first image of the jersey making the rounds is sure to get people talking!

As you can see in the photo that will follow a little later in this article, the Habs have opted for a mostly white jersey with red and silver accents. Blue, on the other hand, is practically absent… except for a (very small) stripe on each sleeve.

The result is quite different from what we're used to seeing with the Canadiens.

The classic CH logo is still there, but its silver interior gives it a truly different look. There's also a red stripe at the top of the jersey and another at the bottom.

And you can spot several symbols associated with the Montreal flag on the sleeves of the jersey, which is interesting:

First look at the Montreal Canadiens' Hometown Remix jersey (via @RC314608)! This confirms the incredibly unique design that has been rumored for weeks. Thoughts?

#GoHabsGo https://t.co/XCmvxjNXdT — carter richard (@carterrichardd) October 27, 2026

So the Canadiens have decided to embrace Montreal's identity while keeping their iconic logo. And personally, I think the result is interesting.

Do I prefer the Habs' traditional jersey? Absolutely. But that's not necessarily the point of an alternate uniform either—it had to be different…

Of course, we'll have to see the full jersey on the ice, with the red pants, white gloves, and the rest of the gear. But one thing is certain: the Canadiens didn't just change a small strip of color to give us more of the same… and that's what I love about it!

Now we'll have to see what the fans think when the jersey is officially unveiled.

In a nutshell

– Makes sense.

David Pagnotta – Morning Cuppa Hockey – Kucherov | Stamkos wasn't playing at that pace, and there was some hesitation about whether or not he'd be able to maintain elite status; I think there's some hesitation there too, just because of his age. But, I mean, the numbers coming into this year have been totally different—and they've been so much higher. So I think Tampa just wants to have a really strong, calculated understanding and grasp of the situation before they're able to commit potentially $16, $17, or $18 million to this guy per season. – 10/27 #GoBolts #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 27, 2026

– Vinzenz Rohrer is on fire.

Vinny Rohrer scores his fourth goal in his last 2.5 games.

#GoHabsGo https://t.co/kWiKpPaF95 — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) October 27, 2026

– Interesting.