Blue Jays: JoJo Parker at shortstop as early as 2027?

The Blue Jays are going to need help in 2027 to make it back to the playoffs.

Depth in the rotation and the bullpen will be among their needs. But the biggest challenge lies on the offensive side.

The team won't be able to rely solely on its internal resources to improve and will inevitably have to seek help from outside the organization.

But there's no doubt that internal resources are part of the equation.

There's no doubt that the returns of Addison Barger and Anthony Santander to full health (if that happens) could help.

There's no doubt that if Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could find his form again, that would help quite a bit as well. In fact, that's the foundation for success.

But internally, there are other options.

For example, Mitch Bannon (Blue Bird Territory) points out that the club has a lot of faith in what JoJo Parker can bring to the table.

But more than that, he believes that Parker, who played in Class A and High-A in 2026, could even play in Toronto as early as 2027.

Not right at the start of the season, obviously, but still: a strong start to the 2027 season in Double-A could open doors for him.

Rogers Centre might see a new sweet-swinging shortstop REAL soon…

@MitchBannon believes Toronto's decision to trade Arjun Nimmala at the 2026 deadline clears the path for JoJo Parker to “hit his way to the big leagues” in 2027. pic.twitter.com/CgbsPVmTyM — Blue Bird Territory (@BlueBirdTerr) October 26, 2026

When the Blue Jays traded Arjun Nimmala, one of the team's top prospects, it inevitably opened the door for Parker to eventually play in Toronto.

The Blue Jays view Parker (an eighth overall pick in 2025) as a long-term shortstop. And his bat has the potential to make a big difference.

The team has had its eye on him for a long time. And since Andres Gimenez isn't untouchable at shortstop right now…

All we're saying is that the club is considering him. He isn't THE solution as of March 2027, but his performance could move the organization in the right direction.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.