Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: His father will help him work on his swing

You know very well that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a rough 2026 season.

Naturally, the Blue Jays' star player is going to have to work twice as hard to get back to his former level.

And getting laser eye surgery alone isn't going to change everything.

We know Vladdy is capable of carrying the Blue Jays on his shoulders, and that's what he'll be working on this winter.

To help him, the first baseman will turn to two former Expos players: his father, Vladimir, and his uncle, Wilton.

That's what the former star Expos outfielder confirmed to Mike Rodriguez in a recent interview published on X.

Vladimir Guerrero says he will work more closely with his son, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and his brother Wilton Guerrero on his hitting this season to help him have a better year. #BlueJays #Toronto #MLB #VladimirGuerreroJr pic.twitter.com/fW5Kb1WdTn — Mike Rodriguez (@mikedeportes) October 24, 2026

Seeking help shows that the Blue Jays player is committed to putting in the effort to improve.

It's no surprise: no one expects him to want to fall apart over the next 13 years… even if he thinks he's being paid for his past achievements.

By working with his father, Vladdy can try to regain the power that's been missing in recent years.

And by working with his uncle, we imagine the focus will be more on his ability to get the ball in play. Wilton didn't have the same hitting profile as his famous brother.

The Blue Jays will need Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to bounce back in 2027, but perhaps bringing in reinforcements to better support him could also help.

And that's true even though, given his salary, it's Vladdy who should be the one supporting the others.

Would bringing in someone like Teoscar Hernandez as a key hitter, for example, make the Blue Jays' first baseman happy?

Stay tuned.

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