REVIEW: Yandy Diaz’s Rise Through the Minor Leagues

Since last night, Yandy Diaz's run has been the talk of the town. Should the first-base umpire have called off the game?

Everyone has an opinion on the matter.

The umpire made the correct call; Yandy went inpic.twitter.com/ArZ55LLEaX — AT (@BaseballWRLD_) October 25, 2026

When a situation like this happens, it brings to the forefront the flaws in the system and the need to fix them.

After all, the technology exists to review these situations. It's been tested in the minors for the past two years.

Following the ABS system (whose absence last year also sparked some debate during the playoffs at one point), the swing-detection system seems to be the next necessity in MLB.

But since it already exists in the MiLB, a baseball fan on Twitter decided to apply it to yesterday's situation using the system.

The result? When you apply the official minor league rules, you can see that Diaz didn't even come close to taking off.

He should have been awarded a walk, and the game should have continued.

The Yandy Diaz strikeout to end Game 2 would not have been close to a swing under the review system they've been testing in the minor leagues (via @tangotiger) pic.twitter.com/MkMxfZDlpC — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 25, 2026

As can be seen in the video, minor league rules state that a player must swing the bat past a 45-degree angle for the system to rule it a swing.

MLB rules aren't clear on the definition of a check swing… which is pretty ridiculous, let's be honest.

But going all the way to 45 degrees is a huge bar to clear. Diaz didn't come close to 45 degrees last night, but his bat was well in front of home plate.

So according to the 45-degree rule, a bunt isn't a swing?

I think the system will eventually make its way to the Majors, but the threshold shouldn't be 45 degrees. That's way too much.

And until then, why not have a clear definition of what constitutes a swing?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.