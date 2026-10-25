Heritage Classic: Nick Suzuki is there and skating with his daughter

Mathis Therrien
Heritage Classic: Nick Suzuki is there and skating with his daughter
Credit: Capture d'écran Twitter

Tonight marks the much-anticipated Heritage Classic, which has been the talk of the town for several months, as the Montreal Canadiens take on the Winnipeg Jets in Manitoba.

It'll be really great to see a Canadiens game outdoors, since the last one took place in Ottawa back in 2017.

The Jets are off to a similar start to the season as the Canadiens, so we can expect a good game.

Of course, we know that the Habs will unfortunately be without their captain, Nick Suzuki, for the game (as well as Ivan Demidov), but at least #14 will be there in person to cheer on his teammates.

In fact, Suzuki is in Winnipeg with his family despite his injury, and he even skated with his young daughter.

That gave us some really lovely photos of Papa Nick.

The Suzuki family is on site, which will clearly give the team a great boost. The guys will want to win for their captain, just as they did in Chicago.

It's also worth noting that among the other injured players, Florian Xhekaj is here as well, and Samuel Montembeault is also in Winnipeg.

As for Ivan Demidov, we don't know anything yet.

In short, we're all looking forward to tonight's game—we'll have to make the most of it, since this kind of game with the Habs in action doesn't happen very often.


In a Nutshell

– The message is pretty clear.

– It's obvious.

– Indeed.

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