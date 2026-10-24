Top 2: Artturi Lehkonen is reportedly the CH’s leading goal-scorer and point-getter

There was only one other game in the National Hockey League last night besides the one featuring the Montreal Canadiens, who defeated the Blackhawks 4–1 in Chicago.

The Tampa Bay Lightning were in Colorado to face the Avalanche.

Here are the highlights from that game.

1. Artturi Lehkonen is on fire

The Avalanche won 6–3 last night, despite having ten fewer shots on goal than the Lightning (24 vs. 34), and in that victory, former Canadiens player Artturi Lehkonen recorded two points.

He first scored his team's fourth goal—which turned out to be his ninth (!!!) of the season—on a superb play by Nathan MacKinnon.

MacKinnon with some SWEET moves to open up space and find Lehkonen https://t.co/WU3KH6RVOC — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 24, 2026

The Finnish forward then returned the favor to MacKinnon by assisting on his seventh goal of the season.

WHO LET THE DOGG OUT?! Nathan Mackinnon fires one home for his fourth point of the night! https://t.co/DQlQ0g0oDC — NHL (@NHL) October 24, 2026

With these two points, Lehkonen now has 13 points—including nine goals—in 11 games, which would lead the Habs in both categories.

In fact, with 13 points, Lehkonen would be ahead of Nick Suzuki, who has 12 as the team's leading scorer, and ahead of Cole Caufield's six goals as the team's leading goal-scorer.

It's incredible how the 31-year-old forward has developed in Colorado and how he's become an excellent top-six player.

Lehkonen is also the Avalanche's leading goal-scorer and third-leading scorer, behind Nathan MacKinnon (20) and Martin Necas (14).

2. Laval Rocket's Seventh Straight Win

The Montreal Canadiens' farm team is simply excellent once again this season, even with a new head coach in Daniel Jacob.

The Rocket leads the entire American Hockey League with a 7-1-0 record in eight games, meaning Laval lost its first game of the season and has since strung together seven consecutive wins.

Laval defeated the Hamilton Hammers 4–2 last night, and Luke Mittelstadt recorded another point—he has now registered at least one point in each of the last seven games.

Pastujov: 6G, 10 PTS in 8GP

Mittelstadt: 11A, 15 PTS in 8GP

Walsh: 7A, 12 PTS in 8GP — Habs UpNext Prospect Tracker (@HabsUpNext) October 24, 2026

Mittelstadt thus remains atop the American Hockey League's scoring leaders with 15 points, while Reilly Walsh (3rd with 12 points) and Sasha Pastujov (8th with 10 points) are close behind.

Pastujov is a very interesting case, as he's dominating this season and could really earn a call-up to Montreal with performances like these, especially while Nick Suzuki is injured.

The Rocket forward was acquired this summer from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Sean Farrell.

In short, the Rocket are impressive and boast several standout players who deserve a chance with the Montreal big club.

Overtime

– Here are the two results from yesterday.

– Here are yesterday's top scorers.

– On the schedule today in the NHL: 12 games.