It was on that Monday evening at the Bell Centre that Dylan Larkin made his debut with his new team.

The excitement was certainly at its peak.

Shortly before the game, we found out who Larkin would be playing with. Juraj Slafkovsky was back on the first line, while Larkin centered the second line alongside Alex Newhook and Alexandre Texier.

We're all really looking forward to Ivan Demidov returning to action so he can finally play with a true center.

Here's the Habs' lineup for tonight's game against the Los Angeles Kings.

Tonight's projected lineup Tonight's projected lineup #GoHabsGo | @mtlgazette https://t.co/wHQxc3Ayur — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 24, 2026

Larkin started the game on the left wing alongside Suzuki and Slafkovsky at the opening faceoff. In his first shift with Texier and Newhook, he had a great scoring chance, and Adam Engstrom even came close to giving Larkin his first assist in his new uniform.

We also briefly heard a new version of the “We Want Larkin” chant. It was now “We Got Larkin.”

Although there were roughly the same number of shots on goal for both teams in the first period, the Habs still held the advantage.

However, the Habs players let up a bit in the second half of the period, which ultimately led to a power play for the Kings.

Alex Laferriere picked up a rebound and found the back of the net with a shot between the legs.

A few seconds later, Trevor Moore doubled his team's lead. The goal was, however, challenged by Martin St-Louis for offside.

The goal was ultimately disallowed.

With just over three minutes left in the first period, Corey Perry was assessed a penalty.

Dylan Larkin was also seen on the power play's first wave, taking a hit from Zachary Bolduc.

Unfortunately, the Habs were unable to tie the game. No scoring chances—nothing at all.

After 20 minutes of play, the score was 1-0 in favor of the Kings.

In the second period, Mats Zuccarello truly believed he had doubled his team's lead, but the goal was (once again) “challenged” by MSL and was ultimately disallowed for interference with the goaltender.

Larkin really played some great hockey, and it didn't really seem like he hadn't played in nearly a month.

Here's a great play by Larkin that could have been his first goal with the Habs.

Larkin did everything except score! 🥲 https://t.co/ymxsJSWBUJ — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 24, 2026

His first goal will have to wait, though.

Shortly afterward, the Habs tied the game thanks to Newhook, and Dylan Larkin earned his first assist with his new team.

He didn't touch the puck with his stick, but he did touch it with his skate, which earned him an assist. Texier also recorded an assist.

With just over five minutes left in the second period, however, the Kings regained the lead thanks to a goal by Trevor, whose first-period goal had been disallowed.

This one counts.à

Adam Engstrom stopped skating while retreating, thinking Arber Xhekaj was there to prevent the goal, but he wasn't.

Moore scores as Engstrom stops skating and Xhekaj can't get to his side in time—2-1 Kings #GoHabsGo — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) November 24, 2026

After 40 minutes of play, the score was 2-1 in favor of the Kings.

The Habs started the third period with a lot of intensity, which created some good scoring chances.

The Habs once again capitalized on a power play, but didn't register a single shot on goal.

Lane Hutson was all over the game. In the third period, you could almost have said he was the only one on the ice for the Habs—without taking anything away from the other players.

He tried to take matters into his own hands to tie the game.

With just under a minute left in the third period, the Habs had a power play.

Despite several golden opportunities, including one by Larkin, the Habs were unable to tie the game late in the match.

Final score: 2-1 in favor of the Kings.

The Habs' next game will take place on Wednesday night, when the team visits the Colorado Avalanche. The game starts at 9:30 p.m.

Overtime

– We know Dylan Larkin excels at the faceoff circle. He struggled a bit early in the game but ultimately finished with a 58.8% success rate. It's also worth noting that Larkin made some great defensive plays.

– Once again, Lane Hutson was the Habs' best player. He was all over the ice. The small defenseman blocked four shots in the game and took five shots on goal. He also played some great defensive hockey.

Lane Hutson looks like the best Habs player yet again tonight. — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 24, 2026

– Lately, we've been seeing some great things from Oliver Kapanen. He's getting more and more scoring chances, especially in this game against the Kings.

Bad news: Kapanen missed a golden opportunity in the slot. Good news: Kapanen is once again getting plenty of scoring chances in the slot. — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) November 24, 2026

– Owen Beck is making a strong case to keep his spot in the NHL once the injured forwards return to action. In my opinion, Florian Xhekaj should be sent down well before Beck. That said, Florian had a good game overall, dishing out plenty of hits (five).