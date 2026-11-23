Dylan Larkin is certainly an excellent addition to the Habs' lineup.

Finally, a true second-line center (who's first-line caliber).

Sure, it's disappointing to see Michael Hage leave, but you've got to do what you've got to do.

Ideally, they'd still need a true top-6 winger—not to take anything away from Chris Kreider and Alex Newhook.

Nikita Kucherov is certainly an option, should he hit the free-agent market this summer. Elliotte Friedman believes that if the Russian gets that far, the Habs will try to sign Kucherov.

« If Kucherov actually hits the market, I think they're going to make a move for him. » @FriedgeHNIC discusses whether the @CanadiensMTL might look to make another big move after acquiring Dylan Larkin. 👀 📺: #NHLNow weekdays at 5 PM ET on NHL Network https://t.co/6bfMWw7tS1 — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) November 24, 2026

We'll certainly have to keep a close eye on Kucherov's situation with the Habs if he isn't traded by then.

Can you imagine a (healthy) Habs lineup featuring both Larkin AND Kucherov?

The top-6 offense could look like this:

Caufield – Suzuki – Kucherov

Slafkovsky – Larkin – Demidov

Sure, it would be great to see the two Russians on the same line, but keep in mind that Demidov and Kucherov are right wingers and haven't really played on the left side in their careers.

That said, no matter who plays where in the top-6, these six players would undoubtedly make up the most dangerous top-6 in the NHL.

Of course, none of this is set in stone. Even if Kuch makes it to free agency, the Habs will need to ensure they have enough cap space for what comes next. There are also players on the current roster who will need to extend their contracts: Josh Anderson, Chris Kreider, Phillip Danault, Alexandre Carrier, as well as the young players Oliver Kapanen, Florian Xhekaj, and Owen Beck.

In short, Kent Hughes shouldn't be bored in the coming months, even though he's filled a major need with Larkin.

In Brief

– Interesting. Larkin is currently staying with Cole Caufield.

Dylan Larkin is staying with his good friend Cole Caufield for now! @renlavoietva https://t.co/9Jti8IdrEp — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 24, 2026

– An offensive showcase.

We already have FOUR GOALS just 10 minutes into this Jets vs. Mammoth game 😭🚨 https://t.co/sJla4notWH — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 24, 2026

– What a save.

Devin Cooley reminds us of Marc-Andre Fleury in the 2009 finals with this save 😭 https://t.co/rf17OeCEFI — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 24, 2026

– Must-read.