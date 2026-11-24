Last night, one name was on everyone's lips in Montreal: Dylan Larkin.

The Canadiens' new center was making his debut in his new colors—even though the Canadiens were practically wearing Red Wings jerseys last night. #HometownRemix

He was, of course, warmly applauded by the crowd. He would have been even more so if he'd scored on that play, but oh well.

Just imagine the scenes at the Bell Centre if Dylan Larkin had put this one in 👀 (🎥: ABTV) https://t.co/yyQkrrVUeL — BarDown (@BarDown) November 24, 2026

All in all, he played well. Especially for a guy who arrived in town just a few hours before the game and hadn't played in the NHL for nearly a month.

He shook off the rust relatively quickly, settling in and spending nearly 20 minutes on the ice. With 19:57 of ice time, he was the third-most-used forward by his new coach.

Carried by a crowd that loves him, Larkin gave it his all. He skated well, and his forechecking even set up the Canadiens' only goal of the game in a 2-1 home loss to the Kings.

In short, his presence was felt.

Here's Dylan Larkin's FIRST point with the Habs That is Dylan Larkin's FIRST point as a Hab #GoHabsGo https://t.co/Aa1U7JnMRI — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 24, 2026

But at the end of the day, Larkin isn't immortal. He can't perform miracles, such as making the Montreal Canadiens' power play work.

That responsibility clearly falls to Ivan Demidov, who won't be making the trip but who “clearly” hasn't suffered any setbacks in his rehabilitation process.

The Canadiens had a 0% success rate on the power play (0-for-3) and gave up a goal to the Kings on their only power-play opportunity.

It couldn't have gone any worse… and that made all the difference in the game.

But overall, Larkin was one of his team's standout players. He must simply be happy to be back playing hockey, and his new teammates are glad to have him—especially at the faceoff circle.

Despite the loss, there are positives to take away.

#Habs Nick Suzuki on Dylan Larkin: “He's such a dynamic player defensively, offensively, winning big faceoffs at the end—it's a huge addition and he's just going to keep getting better.” — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) November 24, 2026

But Dylan Larkin isn't the only one worth talking about this morning. Which other players stood out during the game against the Kings?

Whether for good or bad.

1. The Canadiens' top line isn't producing enough. We're wondering if Nick Suzuki is still injured, but more importantly, we're wondering if Juraj Slafkovsky will finally break out of his slump.

He hasn't scored in his last 16 games—which is better than Noah Dobson, who hasn't scored in 59 games.

2. Jakub Dobes allowed only two goals on 22 shots, which isn't bad. However, the video review went the Canadiens' way last night, which helped the goaltender.

A shot like that one, for example, should have been stopped.

THIS ONE COUNTS! https://t.co/wr0Ot6x7E0 — LA Kings (@LAKings) November 24, 2026

3. In that play, we see that Adam Engstrom stopped skating, which put his team in trouble. His lack of experience sometimes shows.

Will David Reinbacher (because yes, he has a chance of being called up for the road trip) play tomorrow in his place?

4. Lane Hutson played for nearly 30 minutes. The defenseman is always on the ice and very often manages to create something with the puck.

But he can't do it all on his own.

5. Over the past six games—since the game against Colorado—the Canadiens have scored 11 goals in six games. Some scorers are going to have to step up for the team.

After all, you can't win on a regular basis by scoring fewer than two goals per game.

6. The Canadiens got off to a good start, but the team seemed to run out of steam afterward. And it wasn't Florian Xhekaj who managed to turn things around.

Corey Perry has seen it all before, my Florian.

Corey Perry is immune to antics at this point in his career https://t.co/iOG8jJjijB — Alexander Legget (@LeggetNHL) November 24, 2026

Overtime

The Canadiens will practice at 11:30 a.m. this morning in Brossard. After that, the team will head to Colorado for tomorrow night's game, which starts at 9:30 p.m. The game will be on RDS, by the way.

Expect two call-ups, as the Canadiens currently have only 12 forwards, six defensemen, and two healthy goaltenders.