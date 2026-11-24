The Canadiens were unable to beat the Kings last night at the Bell Centre with Dylan Larkin.

Too bad.

That said, let's take a look at what happened elsewhere in the NHL. Six other games were played last night:

The @minnesotawild (15 GP) and @Senators (9 GP) both extended their long point streaks on Monday, with Minnesota setting a new franchise record with the victory. #NHLStats: https://t.co/eHm3tcESzp https://t.co/nO4prI2vlG — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 24, 2026

1: Gavin McKenna Responds to Critics in the Best Way Possible

Things aren't going well for the Leafs. Not at all.

Last night, they were down 2-0 against the New York Islanders. But you know what? The Toronto team managed to get back into the game. Dakota Joshua cut the deficit to one goal:

Chris Tanev ties it up for Toronto with his first goal of the year 🚨 📺: Sportsnet https://t.co/QPUT4H7JvS — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 24, 2026

Chris Tanev then tied the game with his first goal of the season:

Toronto goal! Scored by Dakota Joshua with 09:46 left in the 2nd. Assisted by Jake McCabe and Darren Raddysh. NYI: 2 | TOR: 1 #TORvsNYI #Isles #PassionNeverSleeps https://t.co/Bi0xTSko29 — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) November 24, 2026

And… Gavin McKenna scored the game-winner for the Leafs midway through the third period:

GAVIN MCKENNA WITH THE REBOUND GOAL!!! 🍁 https://t.co/dIfBxP52Dt — NHL (@NHL) November 24, 2026

McKenna, who has faced his share of criticism lately (justified criticism), responded in the best possible way.

The Leafs won that game 4-2 and snapped their eight-game losing streak. It remains to be seen whether the team can build on this victory.

2: Who's going to stop the Wild and Kirill Kaprizov?

The Wild are on fire. Really on fire.

And if that's the case, it's partly thanks to Kirill Kaprizov's brilliance. He racked up four points last night (and has recorded a point in 15 straight games):

Power-play goal for Minnesota! Scored by Kirill Kaprizov with 12:23 left in the 1st. Assisted by Matt Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek. SJS: 0 | MIN: 1 #MINvsSJS #TurnItAllTeal #mnwild https://t.co/aN7s9eJZ1A — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) November 24, 2026

Minnesota goal! Scored by Brock Faber with 00:42 left in the first period. Assisted by Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy. SJS: 2 | MIN: 2 #MINvsSJS #TurnItAllTeal #mnwild https://t.co/AO8UsvydcO — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) November 24, 2026

The Wild didn't give the San Jose Sharks a chance. Minnesota won 5-2… and earned a point for the 15th straight game.

Fifteen straight games without a loss in the regular season—that's quite something.

And you have to wonder who will be able to stop the Wild—and let's not forget Kaprizov in all of this, either.

Someone check on the @minnesotawild—they're HOT right now! 🥵 https://t.co/IwC4BiuMC8 — NHL (@NHL) November 24, 2026

3: Gabriel Vilardi Shuts Down the Mammoth

The Jets won 4-2 last night. They were hosting the Utah Mammoth.

What stands out from the game? It's simple: we have to talk about Gabriel Vilardi, who single-handedly took care of the Mammoth.

The Jets' tall forward scored a hat trick to help his team win:

WHAT QUICK MITTS BY GABRIEL VILARDI 😮‍💨 The Jets score first 🚨 Stream exclusively on Sportsnet+ 📺 https://t.co/8Ndgvef01z — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 24, 2026

TWO SHOTS ON GOAL, TWO GOALS FOR GABRIEL VILARDI 🚨 HE'S ALREADY ON HAT TRICK WATCH IN THE FIRST PERIOD‼️ https://t.co/BVhurRiAHY — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 24, 2026

Gabriel Vilardi – Winnipeg Jets (6)

Empty-Net Goal

Hat Trickhttps://t.co/lUmKRYS3lA — NHL Goal Videos (@NHLGoalVideos) November 24, 2026

It's worth noting that this is Vilardi's second hat trick since the start of his NHL career.

And it's also worth mentioning that the Jets are now 8-1-1 in their last ten games, which is frankly astonishing.

Will they be able to keep up this pace?

4: The Sens Are on Fire, Too

The Sens are off to a really strong start to the season. And that continued last night in Ottawa.

The Ottawa team scored the first two goals of the game against the Flames:

Yoink “I'll take that, thanks” – Michael Amadio (likely) #GoSensGo https://t.co/Pn8aHfKXxG — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) November 24, 2026

Ottawa goal! Scored by Shane Pinto with 02:23 left in the 1st. Assisted by Stephen Halliday. OTT: 2 | CGY: 0 #CGYvsOTT #GoSensGo #Flames https://t.co/4PTXlGGQMu — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) November 24, 2026

And the rest of the game really belonged to Linus Ullmark, who simply shone in net.

The Sens goaltender stopped 34 of the 35 shots he faced and led his team to a solid 2-1 victory. We'll especially remember this save:

What a save by Linus Ullmark! 😲 https://t.co/lZCUlmB3zh — NHL (@NHL) November 24, 2026

Things have been going well for the Sens lately; they've earned at least one point in their last nine games.

It's great to see things working out in Ottawa. And it makes you wonder if the real problem there was actually Brady Tkachuk…

5: Cutter Gauthier Is Incredible

Yeah. I used the word “incredible” to describe Cutter Gauthier because he just can't stop scoring goals.

You see where I'm going with this?

The young Ducks player scored his 22nd goal of the season last night. That brings his total to 18 goals… in the month of November alone.

And that, thank you very much, is pretty incredible.

CUTTER GAUTHIER CAN'T STOP SCORING!!! THAT'S 22 THIS SEASON AND 18 THIS MONTH! 🤯 https://t.co/FJTsWJUbvM — NHL (@NHL) November 24, 2026

Too bad for the Ducks, because Gauthier's goal wasn't enough to help the team win.

The Kraken won that game 3-2, securing a much-needed victory for the team. Seattle has a 4-6-0 record in its last ten games…

Overtime

– The Devils won last night. Connor Hellebuyck earned his eighth win in nine starts.

« Put a pitchfork in this one! » 🫂 Goalie hugs for Connor Hellebuyck as the Devils hang on to defeat CBJ and get back in the win column! @DonLagreca | @KenDaneykoMSG | #NJDevils https://t.co/TWceBKw3Si — Devils on MSG (@DevilsMSGN) November 24, 2026

– Top scorers of the night:

– One NHL game tonight: Golden Knights vs. Oilers (8 p.m.).