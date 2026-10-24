Brendan Gallagher isn’t (really) thinking about retirement

Brendan Gallagher is now a member of the Vancouver Canucks. The small forward, who spent most of his career in Montreal, was traded to the West this summer.

There was no longer a spot for him with the Habs, and the team decided to send him somewhere closer to his family.

Except that Gallagher is clearly struggling this season. The veteran has just one point (an assist) in 11 games, with a plus-minus of -4, and he was benched for one game.

But despite all that, Gally certainly doesn't sound like a guy thinking about retirement. In an interview with Marc Antoine Godin (Radio-Canada), the little warrior mentioned that he's focused on one thing: proving to the Canucks that they made the right move in signing him.

He wants to give his all for his current team, as he doesn't view the current situation as the final chapter of his career.

It's worth noting that Gallagher will become a free agent at the end of the season. Whether it's the Canucks or another team, he'll have to convince a team to give him a spot on the roster for the 2027–28 season.

But Gallagher, clearly, isn't ready to say that the end is near for him. He says he knows what kind of player he is—and he's happy to be back in a system that resembles a bit more what he experienced during his glory days in Montreal.

It's pretty clear, when you watch Gallagher play, that he doesn't have as much gas left in the tank as he used to. But at the same time, the Canucks didn't bring him in for his points: he's mainly there to serve as a solid veteran for a young team that's embarking on a rebuilding process.

And maybe by continuing to do the right things, he'll be able to buy himself another year or two in the Bettman league, you know…

Quick Thoughts

– What do you think?

I asked Philippe Eullaffroy after the game what he thought of Alexis Sanchez's performance—especially since footage of him and his benching on Wednesday night went viral this week. “Alexis Sanchez put in a good performance. He had a very good first half. It was a little tougher in the second […] I'm not on social media, so I don't know what's being said there.” — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 24, 2026

– Luke Mittelstadt continues to impress.

Luke Mittelstadt and David Reinbacher are back together this afternoon in Laval. Once again, Mittelstadt is the one who stands out the most. As soon as the opportunity arises, he'll get a chance to play at the next level. The Canadiens really landed a gem in the 7th round. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) October 24, 2026

– Ouch.

Don't mess with Owen Protz—the kid is a beast https://t.co/5PgAXHv1sg — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 24, 2026

– Hey, guys.

Special guests at the alumni morning skate Special guest appearances at our alumni morning skate #GoHabsGo https://t.co/azJBp72GIn — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 24, 2026

– A name to watch.