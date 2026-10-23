The Marlins are considering offers for Quebec native Otto Lopez

In 2025, Otto Lopez had a solid season with the Miami Marlins, as evidenced by his .246 batting average, 15 home runs, 77 RBIs, and a WAR of 3.6 in 143 games played.

But that was nothing compared to 2026, when the Quebec native posted a .305 batting average with an OPS of .786, along with 11 home runs, 71 RBIs, 34 stolen bases, and a WAR of 6.1. The 28-year-old also led Major League Baseball in hits with a total of 191.

However, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, it appears that Lopez is once again available on the trade market—despite the fact that he still has three seasons remaining under team control before becoming a free agent.

Although the Marlins are not believed to be looking to trade Otto Lopez or Xavier Edwards, neither player is considered untouchable. If a team is willing to offer a lot in return, Miami would listen.

It's important to note, however, that Jackson stated the Marlins aren't putting Lopez (and Edwards) on the trading block, but they are willing to listen if a team offers a lot in return—especially since he's expected to earn just over $5 million in 2027.

Marlins Willing To Listen To Offers For Otto Lopez, Xavier Edwards https://t.co/pC7kxjZpMn pic.twitter.com/rT39kOPwjg — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) October 23, 2026

And that team could very well be his former club, the Toronto Blue Jays, who must surely regret letting him slip away in the past.

Yes, the Blue Jays currently have Andres Gimenez as their shortstop, but as good as he is defensively, he contributes absolutely nothing on the offensive side of the ball. The Blue Jays could then move Gimenez to second base, while Lopez would take over at shortstop.

Toronto, however, won't be the only team interested in Lopez's services—far from it—but they must do their homework, which means doing everything reasonable to secure his services.

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