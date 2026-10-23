RUMOR | Chances that Connor Hellebuyck could be traded today

The Connor Hellebuyck situation continues to be the talk of the town.

The Jets' goaltender's suspension ends today. That doesn't mean, however, that the Winnipeg Jets will necessarily make room for him.

He could be paid to stay home.

Yesterday, it was reported that the Jets might wait until next week to have him undergo physical exams, with an eye toward his potential return to the team. The focus right now is on Sunday's road game in Winnipeg.

But the situation has changed.

While everyone was saying the chances of Hellebuyck being traded this week were slim, Darren Dreger is now claiming the opposite.

Just minutes ago, he said the situation is gaining momentum and that the goaltender could very well leave Winnipeg as early as today.

Okay, twist in the plot. Connor Hellebuyck trade talks are escalating—it could happen today. It's shaping up to be a busy day. Stay tuned. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 23, 2026

The tweet from the TSN insider reminds us just how much deadlines can speed up a situation. That seems to be the case here with the goaltender.

And that's what Dylan Larkin doesn't have.

In recent days, the Hurricanes, Kings, Sabres, Mammoth, and Sharks have been linked to the goaltender. Will he end up in one of those markets?

The answer will come soon. Maybe—at least.

Extension

The main question is just how much of a difference he could make for a team in the short term. After all, he may have been training (in the U.S.) for months, but not playing doesn't help a goalie get back into the swing of things.

We'll see in due time. And we might have the answer to our question sooner than we think.